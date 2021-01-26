Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with each other in Match No. 73 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters have picked up eight points in their last four matches. They beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 before sharing the spoils with FC Goa in a 1-1 draw. Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh will miss the match as they picked up their fourth yellow card of the season in their last game.

Kerala Blasters' head coach Kibu Vicuna will also not be present on the touchline after he collected his second yellow card. Their assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will helm the affairs in his absence.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have collected only one point in their last four matches. They recently ended their three-match losing streak after holding Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw.

Jamshedpur FC signed Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel in the January transfer window. Despite not scoring a goal, both of them produced a brilliant display in their last match.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other seven times in the past, with the former getting only one victory. The latter has won the contest twice with the remaining matches ending in a draw.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Previous Results

Jamshedpur FC 2-3 Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Top scorers from the current season

Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray (6)

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (2)

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (5)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Albino Gomes (KBFC): 41, TP Rehenesh (JFC): 39

Most Passes - Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 564, Aitor Monroy (JFC): 540

Most Interceptions - Jeakson Singh (KBFC): 17, Stephen Eze (JFC): 39

Most Tackles - Rahul KP (KBFC): 50, Aitor Monroy (JFC): 79

Most Touches - Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 681, Aitor Monroy (JFC): 697

Most Assists - Gary Hooper (KBFC): 3, Facundo Pereyra (KBFC): 3; Aitor Monroy (JFC): 3

Most Shots - Jordan Murray (KBFC): 23, Nerijus Valskis (JFC): 31