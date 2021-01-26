Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

Winless in four games, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate for a change in fortunes when they face Kerala Blasters in an ISL clash at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

For Owen Coyle, a positive would be that his team arrested a three-game losing run in their last game when they drew 0-0 against Hyderabad FC. Their new signings featured in that game, and with more time in their new environment, Coyle will hope that they can step up.

In their last three matches, Jamshedpur have scored only one goal. Getting the ball to Nerijus Valskis has been a problem, with the Lithuanian being starved off any kind of service in front of the goal.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Blasters have not lost any of their last four games. However, they still find themselves in the ninth position. Kibu Vicuna's side is level on points with both Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC, but has an inferior goal difference to both those teams.

However, having picked up eight points in their last four games, the Blasters will be on a high, with their scalps including both Jamshedpur and Bengaluru.

In their last game, Kerala Blasters drew 1-1 against FC Goa. Rahul KP's second-half header helped them draw level after Jorge Ortiz had given Goa the lead.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters have beaten Jamshedpur only once in seven previous fixtures between these two sides. Jamshedpur have won two of those seven games, while four have ended in draws.

That one win for Kerala Blasters came in the reverse fixture, that happened a couple of weeks ago. They beat Jamshedpur 3-2, despite having Lalruatthara sent off midway through the second half. Jordan Murray stepped up for the Blasters with a second-half brace.

Kerala Blasters form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Jamshedpur FC form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters are unlikely to have Jordan Murray available for this game. Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP have four yellow cards, so will be suspended.

Jamshedpur FC

New signings, Farukh Choudhary and Len Doungel both started in Jamshedpur's last game against Hyderabad. Coyle could give another start to Aniket Jadhav, with Farukh likely to keep his place.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Denechandra Meitei, Facundo Pereyra, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Seityasen Singh

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

The role that momentum plays in football can never be underestimated. Kerala Blasters have built up a head of steam, while Jamshedpur continue to be stuck in a rut. Hence, we are predicting a narrow Kerala Blasters win in this game.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Jamshedpur FC