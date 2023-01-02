Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash 

High-flying Kerala Blasters will go head-to-head with struggling Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, January 3. Although Manjappada will be content with a spot in the playoffs, they still have a chance of finishing at the top of the table.

With a victory against the Red Miners, the hosts could go within five points of table-toppers Mumbai City FC, having played 12 league games in the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

The men in yellow will come into this game with supreme confidence with six victories and a draw in their previous seven outings. Should Kerala Blasters secure their eighth victory of the season, they will displace ATK Mohun Bagan from the third spot. Sahal Abdul Samad has been the pick of the Indian contingent for Kerala, with consistent performances throughout the campaign.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have landed defender Dylan Fox after parting ways with Peter Hartley. The 2021-22 Shield winners, who also added Rafael Crivellaro to their roaster, are yet to show convincing form this season. It has been a season of misery for Aidy Boothroyd, who is struggling to replicate the magician Owen Coyle.

While it has often been a high-scoring fixture in the past, both sides have shared points on seven occasions from thirteen games and have three victories apiece. Ivan Vukomanovic's side were narrow 1-0 victors during the reverse fixture against Jamshedpur FC earlier this season.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC team news:

For the home side, midfield general Ivan Kalyuzhnyi will be suspended, while Bijoy Varghese has not featured in the matchday squads for their previous two fixtures.

The visitors have a fit squad, with new signing Dylan Fox expected to feature.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC predicted lineup:

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Victor Mongil, Sahal Abdul Samad; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Adrian Luna.

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav; Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais; Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Vikash Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC telecast details

The game between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast live on Star Sports channels, while streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur prediction

The men in yellow are likely to take charge of the game and walk away with three points.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 3-1 Jamshedpur FC

