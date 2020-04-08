Kerala Blasters vs Persib Bandung: How you can vote for the ISL team

Kerala Blasters are part of an online Twitter poll involving the best-known football clubs in the world.

The ISL side is battling against Indonesian side Persib Bandung in Round 2 of the polls.

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters are known for their huge fan-base, which has only grown since their inception in 2014. With more than 60,000 fans attending their games in the initial days to 40,000 fans regularly present at games in the recent past, the Kochi-based side boasts of the highest average attendance figures over the last 5 years in both the Indian Super League and the I-League.

United States-based social media survey platform San Bass Media have been hosting online Twitter polls for the most active football fans on social media across the world.

Kerala Blasters, along with fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC, have been included in the poll. However, Chennaiyin FC were knocked out by in the first round, after losing out to Turkish side Transzonspor.

Kerala Blasters are now in the second round, after winning against Mexican outfit Tigres in the first round. The ISL side has been pitted against Persib Bandung (Indonesia), and the poll has been highly competitive so far, with both sets of fans indulging in some fierce online banter between each other.

Persib Bandung only lead by 0.4 percent of the total votes, with more than 2.5 lakh users having already participated in the poll so far.

You can vote for Kerala Blasters by simply going over to this Twitter poll:

Round 3 - Persib Bandung 🇮🇩 v 🇮🇳 Kerala Blasters. 🔁♥️ — San Bass Media 🇺🇲 (@SanBassMedia) April 6, 2020

The poll finishes at 6 PM IST today, and the winners will face the victor of the poll between Galasataray (Turkey) and Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) in the next round.

The poll also features several elite teams like Persib Bandung (Indonesia), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), FC Barcelona (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkey), AC Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Fenerbahce (Turkey), River Plate (Argentina), PSG (France), Club America (Mexico), Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Rangers (Scotland), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Sporting (Portugal), Porto (Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Kawasaki Frontale (Japan), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Napoli (Italy), Lyon (France), Inter (Italy), Arsenal (England) and Persija Jakarta (Indonesia) among the 64 teams in total.