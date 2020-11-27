Gameweek 1 has come to end in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a lot of exciting matches played so far. The second week begins with perhaps the most anticipated clash of them all - The Kolkata Derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to battle it out against their famous rivals from across town, SC East Bengal, in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the ISL. Indian football fans are in for a real treat as the Kolkata giants battle it out for bragging rights in the state.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal will be making their debut in the ISL after coming over from the I-League, and have made many changes to their squad to adapt to the new environment. After getting former Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler on board as head coach, they have made some good signings to bolster their roster.

Indian stalwarts like Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, and Balwant Singh are some of the players that were snapped up in the off-season by the Red and Golds.

East Bengal also added experienced campaigners from overseas such as Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, and Scott Neville. Head coach Robbie Fowler will be aiming to make his mark on the ISL right from the get-go in the high-stakes encounter.

Come forward, the young - the future's begun,

Come forward, it's calling to you!

The storm now is heavy, it's breaking the levee,

You must cross the borders you knew.



কে আছো জোয়ান, হও আগুয়ান, হাঁকিছে ভবিষ্যত,

এ তুফান ভারী, দিতে হবে পাড়ি, নিতে হবে তরী পার। pic.twitter.com/JfHPDDu1xL — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 25, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a positive start when they clinched all three points in the ISL 2020-21 opener against Kerala Blasters FC. Their talismanic striker Roy Krishna struck a few minutes after the hour mark to seal a close win for the Mariners.

Antonio Habas' men will aim to carry on the momentum from their win into the Kolkata Derby, and go all out to get the three points against their cross-city rivals. ATK Mohun Bagan were outworked by the Blasters in the middle of the park and will hope for a better outing from their midfielders.

One of India's best defenders, Sandesh Jhingan, will helm the backline along with Tiri and Pritam Kotal. With the reliable Arindam Bhattacharya in goal, ATK Mohun Bagan have one of the best defensive setups in the ISL.

ISL 2020-21: SCEB vs ATKMB Match Prediction

Roy Krishna (right) will be key for ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal could not have hoped for a bigger debut game as they start their journey in the ISL with the 'Boro Game'.

The most recent Kolkata derby was contested in the I-League, as Mohun Bagan emerged winners over East Bengal with a 2-1 margin on their way to the title.

Since then, Mohun Bagan have merged with ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, and SC East Bengal will play their first match ever in the ISL. We can expect nothing short of fireworks when these two famed rivals lock horns on the football pitch.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1 - 2 ATK Mohun Bagan