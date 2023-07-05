Kuwait 1 (4) - 1 (5) India: 3 things we learned| SAFF Championship 2023

India defeated Kuwait 5-4 in penalty shootouts after the game ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time in the finals of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bangalore on Tuesday, July 4.

India came into the game beating Lebanon in the semifinals, while their counterparts Kuwait reached the final by beating Bangladesh.

The last time the Blue Tigers faced Kuwait, the match ended in a draw (1-1) after the latter equalized due to an own goal in the added time.

Igor Stimac's (head coach of India) side entered the game as the favorites, given their FIFA ranking and current form. However, Kuwait wasn't a side to be taken lightly. Their FIFA rankings are not a correct representation of their strength, as they came back from multiple bans.

The game started with the visitors having the better of the opening exchanges. Kuwait eventually took the lead as Abdullah Al Balouishi's cross found an unmarked Shabaib Al-Khaldi, who made no mistake in putting the ball into an empty net in the 14th minute.

The Blue Tigers almost found an immediate response but Sunil Chhetri's effort from outside the box was saved by Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman Marzouq. Lallianzuala Chhangte failed to convert the rebound.

Chhangte finally equalized for the home side in the 39th minute when he finished off a brilliant team move. Nikhil Poojari's cross found Ashique Kuruniyan on the far side, who played the ball to Chhetri. The captain's pass found Sahal Abdul Samad with space inside the Kuwait box. Samad played a neat cutback to Chhangte who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half saw the final turn into a boxing bout. A number of fouls were committed by both sides and quite a few players went into the referee's book.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1. The match moved into extra time. The first half of the extra time saw both sides trying hard to hit each other on the counter but neither team managed to score.

The second half of the extra time saw both sides resort to a more conservative approach, as the players were visibly tired.

After a grueling encounter of 120 minutes, the match moved into penalty shootouts.

Udanta Singh missed his shot for the Blue Tigers while Mohammad Abdullah and Captain Khaled M Hajiah missed for Kuwait.

India won the game 5-4 in the penalty shootout to secure their ninth SAFF Championship.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from the game

#3 India shows character to come from behind to win the game

India showed great character to come from behind and win the tie (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

During the last few games that India played, the defense held steady and seldom conceded goals. On Tuesday though, the Blue Tigers conceded an early goal in the 14th minute. It proved to be a real test of character for Stimac's side.

Trailing early helped the hosts keep a check on their confidence and made sure complacency didn't creep in. The Blue Tigers regrouped quickly after going down and equalized almost immediately, but Chhetri's effort from outside the box was saved well by Kuwait's keeper.

Overall it was a great show of character by Igor Stimac's side to win after trailing.

#2 Igor Stimac still doesn't have the perfect product in hand

Apart from Sunil Chhetri, the striking department looks weak (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor Stimac will be a happy man today as his side managed to win their third title in 2023. After winning the Hero Tri-Nation Cup in Imphal and then the Hero Intercontinental Cup, India won the SAFF Championship 2023. All these games provided the Blue Tigers with a perfect opportunity to test out varied styles and combinations.

The team has reduced their dependency on long balls and now looks to play out from the back. The with-the-ball abilities of Anwar Ali, along with the wingbacks Nikhil Poojari and Aksah Mishra, have been a huge positive for India.

The midfield looks compact and is able to adapt to any style that the coach decides.

The major issue, though, is the striking department as the side still looks at Chhetri for scoring, despite the likes of Chhangte and Samad chipping in from time to time. The midfield and defense look like they could improve.

Overall, Stimac has had a decent run of results but his side is far from the finished product they would wish to be, given the quality of competition coming their way.

#1 India team is a delight to watch

This side has been a treat to watch over the past few months (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

The Indian football community has always been a close-knit small group (compared to other sports). What everyone involved with Indian football would agree to is that it is a delight to watch this bunch play. The intensity, the high press, and the well-orchestrated moves are all a breath of fresh air for the Indian national team.

Fans were accustomed to seeing the Blue Tigers resort to aimless long balls and giving up possession unnecessarily. Igor Stimac and his coaching staff have been able to transform this Indian team into a side that plays modern, eye-catching football.

The way the Blue Tigers execute the high press during games has been impressive. The current results have also instilled a newfound interest in Indian football on social media, which could help the sport grow in the country.

