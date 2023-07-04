Kuwait vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship Final – July 4th, 2023

The stage is set for a monumental clash as Kuwait and India lock horns in the highly anticipated SAFF Championship 2023 final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday, July 4.

Kuwait have punched above their weight in this tournament and have been nothing short of exceptional. Topping Group A with two wins and a draw, they have displayed a remarkable blend of skill, resilience, and determination.

The only blemish on their otherwise flawless record was the draw against none other than their final opponents, India. Now, Kuwait will be determined to better that result and prove their mettle against a formidable Indian side.

Their journey to the final has been marked by a hard-fought semi-final victory over Bangladesh, where they prevailed with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. However, they face an uphill battle against the hosts, India, who will be fueled by the overwhelming support of their passionate home crowd.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. have been an inspirational force throughout the tournament, captivating the entire nation with their scintillating performances. Finishing second in Group A, neck and neck with Kuwait, the Indian team have demonstrated a remarkable level of resilience and character.

In the semi-finals, India showcased their never-say-die attitude when they were held to a goalless draw against Lebanon. However, they prevailed in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, emerging victorious with a 2-4 scoreline.

The return of their formidable defender, Sandesh Jhingan, who was suspended for the semi-finals, adds an extra layer of strength and stability to the Indian lineup.

With both teams possessing a steely determination to claim the coveted SAFF title, a fierce battle awaits. Kuwait will rely on their resolute defense and clinical finishing to break through the Indian stronghold, while the hosts will seek to harness the momentum of their home support and use their attacking prowess to seize the initiative.

Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs India, Final

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 4, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Kuwait vs India Squads

Kuwait Squad

Bader Al-Saanoun(GK), Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Salman Al-Awadhi, Fawaz Ayedh, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Hamad Al Harbi, Redha Hani, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor(GK), Mohammad Daham, Abdullah Al Fahad, Abdulrahman Marzouq(GK), Athbi Saleh, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Ali-Abdel Al-Rasoul, Abdullah Ghanim, Faisal Zayed, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Ahmad Zanki, and Bader Tareq-Ali.

India Squad

Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali-I, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Amrinder-Singh Singh (GK), Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita, and Phurba Lachenpa (GK).

Kuwait vs India predicted starting XIs

Kuwait: Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Hassan Hamdan Al-Enezi, Khaled Ebrahim Hajiah, Hamad Al Harbi, Abdullah Al Baloushi, Fawaz Ayedh, Ali Matar, Mobarak Al-Faneni, Ali Muhaisen, Eid Al-Rashidi, and Salman Al Awadi.

India: GS Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Sunil Chhetri.

Kuwait vs India Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hasan Al Enezi, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Anirudh Thapa, Mahesh Singh, Udanta Singh, and Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Mubarak Al Fnaini

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Khaled Ebrahim, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Eid Al Rasheedi, Sunil Chhetri, and Shabaib Al Khaldi.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa | Vice-Captain: Khaled Ebrahim

Poll : 0 votes