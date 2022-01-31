ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC set to sign Lallianzuala Chhangte on loan from Chennaiyin FC

Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC are set to sign Lallianzuala Chhangte on a season-long loan, Sportskeeda can exclusively confirm. The winger is also expected to sign a three-year deal with the Islanders once his contract expires in May.

The Mizo flash has been a key figure in Chennaiyin's setup since 2019. Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were in negotiations over the course of the transfer window and were eventually able to reach an agreement.

Sources hinted that talks between the club and the player are at an advanced stage and are expected to be completed soon.

“Mumbai City FC are very close to completing the signing of Lallianzuala Chhangte on deadline day. The club is on the verge of completing all official formalities,” said a source, who tracked the development closely.

Chhangte has appeared in over 53 games for Chennaiyin FC, scoring 12 goals for the ISL team.

The DSK Shivajians graduate previously plied his trade with NorthEast United FC and erstwhile Delhi Dynamos before joining the two-time champions. In his first season with the club, he scored seven goals and led the Marina Machans to the ISL final.

The winger from Lungeli made his senior team debut in 2015, after having played for the Indian U19 and U23 teams. Following that, he was a mainstay in the Blue Tigers camp, where he scored four goals in 13 national team appearances.

The Islanders made an official inquiry about Lallianzuala Chhangte's availability for a January transfer. Des Buckingham is trying to shore up his squad for the rest of the season and also for the AFC Champions League.

Chhangte's arrival will be a boost for Mumbai City FC

The Mizo winger is one of the most prolific Indian midfielders in the ISL. However, Chennaiyin FC have struggled to create chances and have scored the fewest goals this season. Chhangte's current season has not been his best, with only one goal and one assist to his name.

Des Buckingham's men are fifth in the league standings with 18 points, having won five games, drawn three, and lost four. The addition of Chhangte will undoubtedly improve the attacking options for Mumbai City FC. He's a versatile player with excellent positioning and playmaking abilities.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's skills and vision make him a valuable inclusion for the Islanders, who are gunning to defend their ISL title this season.

