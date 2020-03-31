'Lack of I-League club in Mumbai makes it tough for young players like me,' says Nikhil Pal

In the four matches he played for FC Bengaluru United in I-League Second Division, Nikhil has scored one goal.

In his younger days, Nikhil looked up to Mumbai FC but says football has died in the city after their relegation.

Nikhil Pal during his training days with Minerva Punjab last season

Like most school children in Mumbai, Nikhil Pal too took to the game of football casually, more as a leisurely activity for fun. But, as years passed, he took serious note of traits like techique and fitness levels and became more and more professionally involved.

After pushing himself continuously, Pal made it to the U-19 team of Bengaluru FC but an untimely injury cut short his stint at the club. Later on, he played for Union Bank of India in MDFA Elite Division and made it to the squad of I-League clubs Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab and now plies his trade in the I-League Second Division with FC Bengaluru United.

In the four matches he played for them, Pal has already scored a goal for the team which are second in their group ahead of reserve teams of ISL clubs like FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, and Mumbai City FC.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 22-year-old talks about his journey from representing his school in Andheri in local tournaments to playing under Richard Hood.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Can you take us through your journey in school and youth football?

My journey began at the age of 11 when I was representing St.Dominic Savio, Andheri in the U-12 category across several competitions. Later as I progressed to the U-14 team, I was simultaneously representing the U-16 team as well across all competitions which helped me evolve into a better player and gain more experience playing with older boys.

I was never part of any Academy. My youth football was again with guys way older than me who used to play in Mumbai's top division those days. It was always a good experience for me playing against such boys at the age of 16. One thing I made sure was of was never giving anything less than a hundred per cent every time I took the field.

Which is your favourite position in the field?

During my youth days, I played across all the positions beside the goalkeeper. Every position I played in, I had to bring in a new mindset which was only helping me evolve into a more versatile and advanced player. However, in the past 4 years, I've settled and become a full-time winger and can easily operate as a wing-back too. I don't mind taking the field in any position as long as I'm playing football and able to contribute to the success of my team.

What are the challenges one faces while playing in this position?

This position demands you to think and act quickly. One needs to be quick and creative, and this is what thrills me. I love this trait, because it helps you use your knowledge, memory, spatial imagery, logic and more to make space for your teammates. It helps you give and receive the ball to reach the ultimate goal just like a game of chess or puzzle.

Also, the fitness required to play in this position is very demanding. One needs to be strong, quick, and focused. I love fitness naturally, it's in the blood. This is what excites to play me as a winger. Last season, when I was a part of Minerva Punjab FC, they brought out my quality as wing back also.

Mumbai hasn't had an I-League club for 3 years. Do you think this is hurting the prospects of young players like you, who want to make it big?

Mumbai FC was one of the clubs I always admired. The main reason was Darren Caldeira, my close friend and mentor whom I always looked up to. It was so motivating to watch several players across the globe showcasing their abilities watching the recent I-League matches happening in Mumbai.

Of course, after Mumbai FC got relegated, football has been kind of dead in the city and this has majorly affected, rather made it difficult, for young players from the region who want to play and eventually make it big.

Nikhil Pal with his agent Wilbur Lasrado

How was it like making it to the squads of Bengaluru FC, Chennai City FC, and Minerva Punjab?

Bengaluru FC was the first professional club that I ever experienced. They introduced me to a whole new set of standards and regulatory requirements. The experience taught me a lot and helped me evolve into a better professional which changed my thinking and approach towards the game completely.

I signed for their U-19 squad and was involved in several senior practice team sessions which helped me in elevating my confidence to a whole new level. This was all because of three people- Darren Caldeira, Kunal Majgaonkar, and Richard Hood.

Soon after, I had an untimely injury which kept me out of the game for a whole year. I got back up, was offered a trial with Chennai City FC who were into their second season in the I-League. There were more than 40 professional players who had previously played for several top clubs. But my trial went successfully and the club offered me my first senior I-League club contract.

At the end of the season, I was approached by this top guy, Wilbur Lasrado, whom I knew for abour more than a decade. I agreed to sign with him, and that was one of the best decisions I have made. After a few months, Wilbur got me an I-League club contract with Minerva Punjab FC. They had won the championship the previous year and I signed with them for the following season.

How is the experience playing under Richard Hood, the head coach of FC Bengaluru United?

His approach towards the game is unbelievable. Richard Hood is a very humble and approachable person who knows how to bring out the best in a player. He is very positive, enthusiastic, supportive, and knowledgeable person. But, on the field, he is very demanding not just with me but with everyone and to him, no one is superior.

What are your plans for the next season?

My aim is to have an amazing season with FC Bengaluru United and train hard and keep myself in the best condition during the off-season. Rest, I trust the Almighty and my brother Wilbur. Definitely, there's a plan in place for me. Till then, I will just be grateful and stay hungry and hustle hard to accomplish my ultimate goal.