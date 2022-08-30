Lastborn Mawphniang signs 2-year deal with Gokulam

Lastborn Mawphniang is all set to join Gokulam Kerala FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a 2-year deal with the club and it will be officially announced very soon.

Lastborn was a member of the BFC reserves squad in the Nxt Gen Cup

Lastborn started his football career at the Bengaluru FC U-18s. In 2020 he was roped in by Bengaluru FC. He was a vital member of the Bengaluru FC reserve squad and played five matches in the RF development league, scoring four goals.

Lastborn also represented his team at the Next Gen Cup in the UK. His performances in the RF Development League and Next Gen Cup caught the attention of the GKFC scouts and the club have brought him in.

Lastborn mainly plays as a right-back, but can also play as a left-back and right-winger. His speed and agility make him stand out. He also has brilliant defensive skills, but he has to work a lot on his final deliveries and passes. However, he is surely one for the future

Gokulam Kerala FC pays transfer fee for the 1st time in their history for Dilip Oraon

Gokulam Kerala FC have had two outstanding seasons. They did an excellent job under the direction of Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Even in the AFC Cup group stage, they defied expectations by beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the first game of the group stages.

Following the team's elimination from the AFC Cup group stages, Annese resigned. They recently hired head coach Richard Towa.

Everton Kaka, a Brazilian midfielder, has also recently joined GKFC. They have recently roped in Rahul Raju on a loan deal. They have also recently roped in Dilip Oraon for a hefty transfer fee. This is the first time that the club have paid a transfer fee in their history to acquire the services of a player.

On the other hand, the club have suffered the deparyure of defender David Simbo to NEROCA FC. They have also decided not to compete in the ongoing Durand Cup. They may, however, participate in the IFA Shield to supplement their pre-season preparations.

