"Learning from one of the best" - Bengaluru FC's Roy Krishna sings praise for skipper Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC's latest marquee signing Roy Krishna seems to have struck up a partnership with captain Sunil Chhetri.

The club took to Twitter to post an image of the two strikers from a training session held earlier, where they can be seen deep in discussion.

It was captioned:

'Plotting'

In response, the Fijian ace, who was witnessed linking up with Sunil Chhetri against Jamshedpur FC, pointed out how he is using the opportunity to learn from the experienced Bengaluru FC stalwart. Here is what Roy tweeted:

"Learning from one of the best"

Krishna recently joined Bengaluru FC after leaving Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan. He made his debut for the Blues in their 2022 Durand Cup opener against Jamshedpur FC and even got his name on the scoresheet.

The goal involved Krishna combining with the Blues' skipper in a bid to carve an opening in the Jamshedpur FC defense. The move concluded with the Fijian finding space to put the ball into the back of the net, guiding his team to their first win of the 2022 Durand Cup.

Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna will look to continue Bengaluru FC's winning streak in the 2022 Durand Cup

After a winning start to their 2022 Durand Cup campaign, Bengaluru FC will be looking to beat current table-toppers Mohammedan SC to maintain their dominance in Group A.

The Blues will be up against the Air Force football team on Tuesday, August 23, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Chhetri and Krishna could be seen linking up as they look for their second win in the competition.

Simon Grayson's men will seek to conclude their campaign on a high after Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC picked up their second win convincingly against Jamshedpur FC.

