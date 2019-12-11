Learning the nuances of football and life the Paulo Machado way (Exclusive)

Paulo Machado (R) opened up on a variety of aspects in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda

A year and a bit ago, on the 24th of October, 2018, Mumbai City FC were consigned to a chastening defeat at the hands of FC Goa, a game which led to several questioning the suitability of the Islanders’ new imports, including their manager, Jorge Costa and their ace midfielder, Paulo Machado.

Yet, a few months and a stirring unbeaten run later, those doubters were silenced as the Mumbai-based outfit muscled its way into the top four, courtesy an exemplary showing of determination, grit and perseverance.

Thus, at that juncture, even after going down to the Gaurs in the semi-finals, the Islanders seemed a side capable of maintaining its dominance and subsequently, carving an unparalleled niche for itself in the ISL.

However, as the clock ticks down to another clutch away encounter against Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City find themselves in an eerily congruent predicament, wherein only an undefeated streak akin to the last term would guarantee them a place in the knock-out stages. Consequently, the players have felt the baggage, a fact emphasised by Costa admitting that they were under immense pressure against the Kerala Blasters.

And, Machado, echoing his manager’s thoughts recognised the importance of the upcoming encounters. More encouragingly though, the Portuguese, despite understanding the peril of the quandary, looked upbeat ahead of the clash, thereby hinting that he and his teammates were ready to thwart any spanner thrown at them.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, he said,

We know we didn’t start well because of a lot of injuries, including me. But, now I feel a lot fitter and I feel I can contribute a lot more moving ahead. So far, we have made a few mistakes, despite playing well. Sometimes we have not been completely focussed but I am confident we can fix that aspect in Bengaluru.

If the Islanders’ current form is any indicator, one reckons that they would be pretty happy being on the road, especially with 6 of their 7 points having come away from home. However, that didn’t stop Machado from crediting the support Mumbai City have received so far. He quipped,

The support has been very good even at home and away but there are just a few things which haven’t allowed us to get victories.

Machado (L) didn't enjoy the best of spells at Dinamo Zagreb

Walking down memory lane, the Portuguese also opened up about that incident in 2015 where the Dinamo Zagreb fans whistled at him, once he had been substituted. Furthermore, he also talked about how footballers could probably tackle those trials and tribulations. He opined,

As a footballer, we need to know how to handle that pressure. If you can’t handle the pressure, you can’t play. But, for me, when you feel the love of the fans, you feel great and you perform a lot better. Also, sometimes the media creates certain opinions and that rubs off on the fans.

The Portuguese also elaborated on how it is extremely paramount that a footballer finds himself in the right condition, both physically and mentally before taking to the pitch. He quipped,

I believe that if a player is not mentally fit and is undergoing off-field issues, he will not be able to perform well. I have been going to people to work on my mind and the pressure we are under is immense and thus, it is crucial to keep oneself strong.

Having said that, Machado explicitly stated that he was extremely happy to be in a place where he had been getting the fans’ adulation, day in, day out. Additionally, he also mentioned that the ISL and the system of bringing players through the system was growing from strength to strength, an aspect underlined by the investment gushing into Indian football. And, he also remarked that he expected India to become one of the major footballing superpowers in the next few years.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese has played at some of Europe’s top clubs and has distinguished himself, courtesy his ability to blend the adequate amount of purism and pragmatism.

Machado can perform a variety of roles in midfield

An exquisite passer of the ball, the midfielder has never been shy of asking for the ball in tight areas and then releasing pressure off his teammates. On being quizzed on how that brand of football came about, he replied,

When I was young, we did not have specialist midfielders, like No.6, No.8 and No.10. We had to become midfielders that were able to perform the offensive and the defensive roles and be aggressive.

Growing up, I idolised Claude Makelele a lot as his game was very similar. However, as I began playing higher up the pitch, I began idolising Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane. Thus, by playing in slightly different roles, I understood the importance of adapting to circumstances.

Inevitably, one couldn’t help but ask what Machado personally preferred on the pitch. And, unsurprisingly, with a broad grin, he answered that he relished players that passed the ball extensively and liked to play an attractive style of football.

Moreover, he chatted about how it was vital to always keep evolving oneself in order to keep oneself best equipped to handle the myriad obstacles that might impede someone in football and indeed, life.

Thus, through the course of a rather candid interview, Machado had elucidated the attributes that have made him successful and allowed him to chart an unprecedented upward trajectory.

Yet, most tellingly, the Portuguese took time out to signify that most things in life and football don’t always go to plan. And, subsequently, one needs to take those crests and troughs in their stride and back themselves in such situations.

After all, even fortune only aids those who are brave and have enough belief to stand in the face of adversity without flinching. And, that, most occasions, would serve as the ideal starting point to develop oneself. Probably one should just ask Mumbai City FC.