Live streaming details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in their quest to reignite their ISL playoffs ambitions. The clash between the two South Indian clubs is set to take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

After a long struggle, Bengaluru FC finally got one in the win column when they prevailed 2-0 over SC East Bengal. The Blues are in the sixth position with 18 points from fifteen matches.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are two spots below, in the eighth position, with 16 points. With a win over the Blues, they can move into the fifth spot, leapfrogging Bengaluru FC on the ISL standings.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Bengaluru FC

Head coach Naushad Moosa earned his first win in his new role for Bengaluru FC when they outclassed SC East Bengal. Cleiton Silva was on the scoresheet for the Blues and Parag Shrivas caused an own goal by Debjit Majumder.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. will aim to use this win as a launchpad for the season ahead as the business end approaches. He has formed a good partnership with Cleiton Silva in the attack and the two are leading the scoring for the Blues.

Rahul Bheke will be suspended from the game. Juanan is doubtful due to his injury but he could be on his way back into the lineup.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Rahul Bheke

"We will keep it simple, enjoy the game and give our 100% like we did against SC East Bengal."



"We will keep it simple, enjoy the game and give our 100% like we did against SC East Bengal."

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC come into this clash after two defeats in their last three ISL matches. They were dominated by Hyderabad FC in their last encounter and will hope for a strong comeback against the Blues.

Chennaiyin FC's latest acquisition, Manuel Lanzarote has trained with the side and could possibly be in the running for the starting eleven. Esmael Goncalves will lead the frontline for the Marina Machans with the impressive youngster, Rahim Ali behind him. Thoi Singh could make way for Lanzarote on the flanks and the pair of Memo Moura and Germanpreet Singh will man the midfield.

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: February 5, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV