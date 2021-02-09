Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL sides Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with each other in Match No. 89 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Marina Machans won 2-1 when the two sides clashed earlier in the ongoing season.

Chennaiyin FC are currently in the eighth position on the table with 17 points from 16 matches. They have scored just one goal in their last five games.

Jamshedpur FC are one spot above them in the seventh position, with 18 points from 16 matches. Like their opponents, the Red Miners too have problems scoring goals up front and have managed just three goals in their last six matches.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will miss the services of their full-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, who collected his fourth yellow card this season in their last match. Deepak Tangri might be asked to play in his absence.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Advertisement

Suspension: Jerry Lalrinzuala

Jamshedpur FC

David Grande is still nursing his injuries and will miss the encounter against Jamshedpur FC. Apart from him, there are no injuries or suspension issues for the Red Miners.

Doubtful: None

Injured: David Grande

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: February 10, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV