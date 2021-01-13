Live streaming details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

The ISL second-half action continues as FC Goa lock horns with Jamshedpur FC. The two sides, vying for the playoffs spot, will face each other at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

FC Goa are in the fourth position on the ISL standings with 15 points from ten matches. Their opponents, Jamshedpur FC are two places below with 13 points from the same number of games. When these two sides last squared off, FC Goa were victorious by a 2-1 margin.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando will hope that his side is able to carry on their positive momentum from their recent few games. The Gaurs have won two of their last three ISL games and will be confident heading into the second half of the season.

Spanish striker Igor Angulo has been in terrific form in front of the goal. He has scored a total of nine goals so far in the competition and leads the scoring charts.

With a plethora of talented midfielders in their ranks, the Gaurs will look to continue their fine run of form. Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, and Lenny Rodrigues are the key players for the FC Goa side.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

The Red Miners come into this clash on the back of a loss against Kerala Blasters FC. Jamshedpur FC are having an inconsistent run with two wins, two losses and two draws in their last six matches.

Head coach Owen Coyle, however, will be impressed with the performance of his lethal striker Nerijus Valskis. The Lithuanian forward scored twice in the defeat against Kerala Blasters FC, which included a sensational free-kick.

Jamshedpur FC have a sturdy defensive setup thanks to the pairing of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley in the middle. The Nigerian international has shown his prowess in dead-ball situations, racking up a few goals for the Red Miners.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Gearing up the right way for our crucial re-match with the Gaurs! 🏋️ #FCGJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/peC6146GP5 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 13, 2021

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: January 14, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV