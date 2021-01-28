Live streaming details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs SC East Bengal

FC Goa will face a resurgent SC East Bengal on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL) in their quest to retain their place in the top-four.

The defending league winners have performed moderately in the ISL this season. After their dominant performances in previous seasons, the Gaurs faced a challenge as they had to replace Sergio Lobera and their key foreign players.

Under Juan Ferrando, FC Goa have won 5 matches and drawn 5. They have collected 20 points from 13 matches, sitting just below Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan on the table.

Jorge Ortiz has scored 5 goals this season (Courtesy-ISL)

The first half of the 2020-21 ISL was terrible for SC East Bengal as they languished at the bottom of the table. However, the Red and Golds found the momentum afterwards, accumulating 12 points till now.

Playoffs might be a distant dream for Robbie Fowler and his men, but they will look to finish at a respectable position in their debut season in the ISL.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Team News

FC Goa

Advertisement

FC Goa have continued with their free-flowing football under the newly-appointed coach Juan Ferrando. Players like Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz have performed well, sharing 14 goals between them.

FC Goa have scored the second-most goals this season after Mumbai City FC, with 18 to their name. The defense, however, has been worrisome as 13 goals have been conceded.

FC Goa have remained unbeaten for six games now, with their last match against Kerala Blasters ending in a draw. Adil Khan was brought in to reinforce the defense and he might start on Friday.

Injured - James Donachie

Doubtful - Ishan Pandita, Brandon Fernandes

Suspension - Ivan Gonzalez

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal's long-awaited entry into the ISL finally materialized this season. However, it has been far from joyful for the Kolkata giants. Robbie Fowler took charge of the team but struggled to find a win in their first 7 matches.

Advertisement

Although East Bengal are at the tenth position on the table, they have been performing better of late. The addition of Bright Enobakhare has brightened things for East Bengal. His goal against FC Goa in the first leg was one of the best in the history of the ISL.

SC East Bengal will look to get all three points (Courtesy-ISL)

SC East Bengal lost their last match against Mumbai City FC after enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run. They will look to get back to winning ways by taking home all three points against Goa. Veteran Subrata Paul joined the Kolkata side in the January Transfer Window but might have to wait for his chances.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: January 29, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa and SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV