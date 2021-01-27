Live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

Redemption is on the cards for Bengaluru FC as they take on Hyderabad FC in a midweek ISL encounter. The clash between the two South Indian sides will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are going through a rough patch in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with no wins in their last five matches. They have drawn two and lost three games, resulting in a drop to the seventh position in the ISL standings.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have been fairly consistent in their recent encounters with two wins and three draws. They have maintained their ISL playoffs position with 18 points from thirteen matches so far.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Hyderabad FC

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be delighted with how his side has bounced back after their three consecutive losses. Since the defeat to FC Goa, Hyderabad FC have gone five matches unbeaten in the ISL.

They have defeated NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC with comfortable margins of 4-2 and 4-1 respectively. Along with these wins, they even eked out a draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, and Jamshedpur FC. The good results helped them maintain their top-four spot in the ISL standings.

Veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul has left the Nizams to join SC East Bengal, and Hyderabad FC have signed Sankar Roy to replace him.

With a strong attacking unit powered by Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese, the Nizams will be confident heading into the clash against a struggling Bengaluru FC.

Injured - Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Bengaluru FC

The Blues' struggles have continued in the second half of the ISL season. In their last seven matches, they lost five times and drew twice.

Head coach Naushad Moosa has had a rough time since taking over the reins from Carles Cuadrat. The only match in which Bengaluru FC performed well was the one against Odisha FC. The former champions managed to clinch a point after a late strike from Erik Paartalu.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. will have to play out of their skin against an in-form Hyderabad FC who are organized in their structure. The Blues will take a late call on the inclusion of defender Harmanjot Khabra in the lineup for this clash.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - Harmanjot Khabra

Suspension - None

NM: As a coach, definitely, I would love to bag three points. At the same time, I need to understand the dynamics of the players. They are fighting, they are performing, and more than me, they are desperate for the points. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 27, 2021

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: January 28, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV