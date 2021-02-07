Live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC will square off against fifth-placed NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Sunday’s second ISL game.

Hyderabad FC are currently ahead of NorthEast United FC on the ISL points table, but only on goal difference. Both sides have managed to pick up 22 points from 15 games.

The two teams faced a tough 2019-2020 ISL season but have made a strong comeback and now find themselves in contention for the playoffs spot. A win for either team could propel them to third place, and with the tournament moving swiftly to the business end, it makes for a thrilling finish.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams are unbeaten in their last seven and will look to continue their good run as they aim for their maiden playoff appearance. Hyderabad FC will go into this game with confidence after sealing a crucial victory against Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing.

In terms of team news, Hyderabad have no real injury concerns and will play their best possible XI.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Halicharan Narzary

Suspension - None

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United got off to a good start this season, going on an unbeaten run of six games before things got bittersweet. The management sacked Head Coach Gerard Nus and appointed Khalid Jamil as the Interim coach. The team has found early success under the manager, having secured three wins and a draw from their last four matches.

They will be without the services of Ashutosh Mehta and Khassa Camara, who will miss out due to suspensions.

All the pulsating action from last night’s encounter against @FCGoaOfficial 🔴⚪️ #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/1ZifHAsowa — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 5, 2021

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Ashutosh Mehta and Khassa Camara

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC kick-off?

India: February 7, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV