Live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa

Kerala Blasters FC will aim to bank on their newfound confidence when they take on FC Goa in their thirteenth ISL game. The clash between two sides at different ends of the ISL points table will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC are in the ninth position in the ISL points table with 13 points from twelve matches. They come into this match on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak.

FC Goa are in the third position with 19 points from twelve matches. The Gaurs are one of the few in-form sides in the ISL and have forged a five-game winning streak.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa team news

Kerala Blsaters FC

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will be impressed with his team's recent performances in the ISL. After back-to-back losses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, the Blasters have remained unbeaten over three matches.

The Yellow Army have clinched crucial wins over the likes of Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC while scoring a good amount of goals. Kerala will aim to carry the positive momentum forward in the ISL.

Kerala's youngsters Rahul KP, Denechandra Meitei and Jeakson Singh were impressive in the win over the Blues. Spanish midfielder Juande Lopez made his debut for the Blasters and will be backed to deliver in the middle of the park against Goa.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

FC Goa

FC Goa have been one of the most impressive teams in recent weeks. The ISL League Winners Shield holders have won three matches on the trot since their loss against Chennaiyin FC.

They have continued to put on attacking performances with a stellar cast of midfielders and forwards in their ranks. Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza have formed a strong partnership in their up front with their lethal movement in and around the box.

Youngsters like Ishan Pandita, Saviour Gama and Princeton Rebello have also impressed with their performances in recent matches.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: January 23, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV