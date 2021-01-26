Live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

The midweek action continues in the ISL as Kerala Blasters FC take on Jamshedpur FC in their fourteenth match of the league. The clash between the two sides in the lower half of the table will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC are presently in the ninth position on the overall ISL standings with a tally of 14 points. The Blasters come into the encounter on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak.

Jamshedpur FC are one spot above their opponents in the eighth spot, with the same number of points. They come into the match after snapping their streak of three losses with a draw against Hyderabad FC.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Kerala Blasters FC & Jamshedpur FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC team news

Kerala Blasters FC

Kibu Vicuna's side has been getting a string of positive results in their recent few matches. Kerala Blasters FC won and drew against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa respectively in their last couple of games.

Indian youngsters Jeakson Singh, Denechandra Meitei, and Sandeep Singh have impressed in the Kerala defense. Vicuna has played the overseas trio of Juande, Facundo Pereyra, and Vicente Gomez in the midfield.

Advertisement

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP

Heading into the next one, 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 👊#KBFCJFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/P2XcrK0Z36 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 25, 2021

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have been going through a rough patch heading into the second half of the season. They have lost three out of their previous five matches and slipped to the bottom half of the standings.

Jamshedpur FC have conceded eight goals in their last four matches and will hope to put up an improved defense. They have the experienced duo of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley at the centre of the defense.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis has failed to score in the past three encounters and will hope to get back to scoring form.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

📸 Some snapshots of our Men of Steel in action from #JFCHFC 🔴 💪



Full match album - https://t.co/16uhiwnhfC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/5fM63vXeJ8 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 25, 2021

When does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: January 27, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV