Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will lock horns against each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

The Islanders emerged victoriously with a 3-1 scoreline in the previous meeting between the two sides.

Mourtada Fall gave Mumbai City FC the lead as early as the ninth minute after he nodded home a loose ball from a corner-kick. Bipin Singh doubled the tally six minutes later after he connected on a cross from Mandar Rao Dessai.

Sunil Chhetri did pull one goal back for Bengaluru FC in the 79th minute from the penalty spot. But his side failed to draw any inspiration from it.

Bartholomew Ogebeche scored another goal five minutes later to restore Mumbai City FC's two-goal cushion and seal the win.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC playmaker Hugo Boumous will be absent from the matchday squad as he serves a two-match suspension.

The Frenchman picked up a yellow card followed by a direct red card in their previous match against FC Goa.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Hugo Boumous

Bengaluru FC

Rahul Bheke and Juanan will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries, while Pratik Chaudhari serves a one-match suspension.

The latter picked up his fourth yellow card of the season for a foul on Roy Krishna inside the box in Bengaluru FC's last match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Dimas Delgado is still in quarantine, but Bengaluru FC will be delighted with the return of Cleiton Silva and Ashique Kuruniyan.

The duo have regained their fitness but it remains to be seen whether Naushad Moosa will give them a place in the starting line-up.

Injured: Rahul Bheke, Juanan

Doubtful: Dimas Delgado

Suspension: Pratik Chaudhari

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC kick-off?

India: February 15, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV