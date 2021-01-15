Live streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

The weekend action in the ISL kicks off with Mumbai City FC facing off against Hyderabad FC on Saturday. The clash between the two playoff contenders will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC occupy the top spot in the ISL standings with 25 points from ten matches. The Islanders are on a nine-match unbeaten streak since losing their first game of ISL 2020-21.

Hyderabad FC are in the fourth spot on the table with ten points from the same number of matches as their opponents. The Nizams come into this match on the back of two consecutive wins against NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Mumbai City FC

Head coach Sergio Lobera's side has been the most consistent team in the competition so far. Their tally of 25 points from 10 matches is a first for any team in the history of the ISL.

Due to their solid combination of experience and youth, they have a luxury of options in the midfield and attack. Lobera has efficiently rotated his players and the results are a testament to his management.

The two strikers, Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche have been terrorizing the defenses of other teams with their clinical play. Hyderabad FC will find it tough to contain the Islanders' attacking unit.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Hyderabad FC

Having won two games on the trot, Hyderabad FC have climbed up to the playoffs spots after ten matches. The Nizams rebounded well after losing three games in a row, and look confident now.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's spirited performances in their previous two matches. They scored four goals in each of the games and conceded only three.

The return of Australian signing Joel Chianese has been a big boost for the Hyderabad side. He has scored in both their wins and made a huge impact in their midfield. Aridane Santana continues to be their go-to man in the attack and has found great support from winger Halicharan Narzary as well.

Injured - Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: January 16, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV