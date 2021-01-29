Live streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Mumbai City FC will look to exact revenge when they take on NorthEast United FC at the ISL in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

The Islanders occupy the top spot on the ISL table, having accumulated 30 points from thirteen matches. They have stayed unbeaten for twelve matches and are on their way to create a record in the ISL.

Their opponents, NorthEast United FC are the only side to have a win over Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders got the win in their opening ISL clash, by a 1-0 margin.

NorthEast United FC are on the fifth spot with 18 points and can rise into playoffs position with a win.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Mumbai City FC

Sergio Lobera's maiden stint with Mumbai City FC continues to flourish as the Islanders have maintained a grip on the top spot. Ever since their defeat against NorthEast United FC, they have been on a tear in the ISL.

The Islanders have one of the strongest midfield units in the league which has been a key factor in their consistent results. Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, and Raynier Fernandes have performed well together. The addition of Jackichand Singh further bolsters their squad composition.

With the two lethal strikers, Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront, the Islanders can be expected to get the better of NorthEast United FC.

Injuries - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Rowllin Borges

💥 I M M E N S E 💥



The towering Mourtada Fall has been an absolute lynchpin in the heart of #TheIslanders' defence! 🧱

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC come into this encounter on the back of two consecutive wins over Jamshedpur FC and title contenders ATK Mohun Bagan. Under new head coach Khalid Jamil, the Highlanders have started well. They will aim to extend their recent unbeaten streak to four matches.

The likes of Federico Gallego and Luis Machado have been in terrific form lately for the Guwahati-based side. Both of them were on the scoresheet against ATK Mohun Bagan. They have been instrumental for NorthEast United's success in the absence of Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah.

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

BTS: TRAINING SESSIONS



With a challenge against the league leaders next, the boys continue to work hard at the Candolim Football Ground to get themselves ready for #MCFCNEU 💪🏻

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: January 30, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV