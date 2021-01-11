Live streaming details: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

The second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 kicks off on Tuesday with NorthEast United FC taking on Bengaluru FC. The clash of the two mid-table teams will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

NorthEast United FC occupy the seventh position on the ISL standings with 11 points from ten matches. They have lost three out of their previous four games.

Bengaluru FC are placed one spot above their opponents, with 12 points from the same number of games. The former ISL champions come into this clash on the back of four consecutive losses.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders come into the Bengaluru FC clash on the back of a crushing 4-2 loss to Hyderabad FC. Federico Gallego and Benjamin Lambot were on the scoresheet for NorthEast United FC in that match.

The Guwahati-based club is currently in a slump, despite making a good start to its campaign. Since the Highlanders' win over SC East Bengal, they have failed to get a victory in their next six matches.

The dip in form will be a big cause of concern for head coach Gerard Nus as their overseas striker Kwesi Appiah is currently injured. Nus' team will still desperately look to turn around its fortunes when it takes on a struggling Bengaluru FC.

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC are going through a mini-crisis after suffering their fourth straight defeat of the ISL 2020-21 season. They lost to SC East Bengal by a solitary goal in their last match.

The clash against the Red and Golds was the first one for the Blues' interim head coach Naushad Moosa. They have scored only one goal in their four losses while conceding six.

The losses brought an end to their six-game unbeaten streak at the start of the ISL 2020-21 season. They have also dropped out of the top-four playoffs spot. Bengaluru FC will aim to get their campaign back on track in the second half of the season.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

.@NaushadMoosa9 says his side are headed in the right direction, despite the Blues' defeat to East Bengal at the Fatorda. #WeAreBFC #BFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/2hhw5NbI2u — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 10, 2021

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: January 12, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV