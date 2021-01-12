Live streaming details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

The second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 continues as Odisha FC take on Chennaiyin FC. The clash of the two mid-table teams will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Odisha FC are the lowest-placed team on the ISL standings with just six points from ten matches. They have lost six, drawn three and won just one match so far in the competition.

Chennaiyin FC are three spots above their opponents, in the eighth position, with 11 points after the first half of the season. They come into this match on the back of a four-match winless streak.

The most recent face-off between the two teams ended in a goalless draw.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter will be pleased with his side's recent performances in the ISL. In their last two fixtures, Odisha FC have defeated Kerala Blasters FC and drawn with Chennaiyin FC.

Diego Mauricio has been the stalwart in the Kalinga Warriors' attack, scoring three goals in the last three matches. The Brazilian forward has worked alongside both Manuel Onwu and Daniel Lalhlimpuia in the forward line.

The Odisha FC defense has been marshalled by Steven Taylor and Gaurav Bora. The trio of talented Indian youngsters - Nandha Kumar Sekar, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga will be utilized in the midfield.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Jacob Tratt

Chennaiyin FC

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC are going through a rough period. The Marina Machans have drawn thrice and lost once in their last four ISL fixtures.

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that his side gets off to a stronger start in the second half of the season. Chennaiyin FC lost their captain Rafael Crivellaro to injury but have replaced him with Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote.

With the creative force of Anirudh Thapa and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev in the midfield, the Chennai team will look to get a favorable result this time around. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali and Jakub Sylvestr will helm the frontline.

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: January 13, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV