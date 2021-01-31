Live streaming details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

The new week kicks off in the ISL as Odisha FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the first match of February. The clash between the two sides in the lower half of the ISL standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC have continued to struggle this season and have never managed to get a string of good results. They are at the bottom of the ISL standings with a paltry 8 points from thirteen matches.

Jamshedpur FC occupy the eighth spot on the ISL table with a tally of 15 points from fourteen matches. They come into this clash on the back of consecutive draws and will aim to get closer to the playoffs slots.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC team news

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter's first stint with Odisha FC has been nothing short of a disappointing one. Since the start of the campaign, the Kalinga Warriors have managed to win only once and have lost seven matches.

They will take heart from their recent results when they drew against Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, and Bengaluru FC. Despite their chances for a playoffs spot looking bleak, Odisha FC will still aim to end the season on a positive note.

Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho has moved to ATK Mohun Bagan on a loan deal until the end of the season. Brad Inman joined Odisha FC in addition to Rakesh Pradhan, who has arrived from NorthEast United FC.

Diego Mauricio has been in good form for the Odisha FC side, scoring four goals in their past five matches. He will look to continue his scoring spree when his side meets Jamshedpur FC.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC are going through a goal drought in their recent matches. They have scored only one goal in their last four games.

With the presence of Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis in their ranks, head coach Owen Coyle will hope for better production from his attack. Valskis has been joined by electric wingers, Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel on the flanks.

The addition of the two Indians will certainly boost the attack and potentially reignite the flame for the Red Miners. They come into this clash on the back of two consecutive 0-0 draws against Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Jamshedpur FC have gone five matches without a win, which has put a dent in their ISL playoffs chances. Owen Coyle will still hope that the team gets back into the groove and is able to do better from here on.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: February 1, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV