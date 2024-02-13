Mahesh Naorem Singh becomes the first-ever player to represent East Bengal FC in 50 ISL matches

Mahesh Naorem Singh has become the first-ever player to represent East Bengal FC in 50 ISL matches. The 24-year-old achieved this feat when he started for the Red and Gold Brigade in their home match against Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, February 13. However, his side went down 1-0.

Having joined the ISL in September 2020, the 2020-21 edition was the Kolkata giant's first-ever season in the league. Mahesh, who joined East Bengal FC on loan in August 2021, featured in 18 matches during the 2021-22 season before the move became permanent in August 2022.

So far, in 50 ISL appearances for the club, the left winger has scored six goals and made nine assists. Apart from East Bengal FC, the India International has also played for Shillong Lajong FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

The Manipur-based player made his debut for the Blue Tigers against Myanmar in March last year during the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament which also featured Kyrgyzstan.

Mahesh, who played in all three group fixtures for Igor Stimac's men during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, has so far featured in 18 matches for India, scoring three goals and making one assist.

Can Carles Cuadrat's men bounce back and make it to the playoffs this season?

Although East Bengal FC went on to clinch the 2024 Indian Super Cup title in Bhubaneshwar last month, they are yet to secure a win in the second leg of this season's ISL.

After the Kolkata Derby ending in a 2-2 stalemate, Carles Cuadrat's men suffered losses in the next two fixtures against NorthEast United FC (away) and Mumbai City FC (home).

They are currently at the tenth spot in the 2023-24 ISL standings with 12 points from 13 matches, four points behind sixth-placed Highlanders.

It needs to be seen whether they can bounce back from the successive defeats and produce positive results in the remaining nine matches and sneak into the playoffs.