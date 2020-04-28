Mamata Banerjee helping East Bengal find investors for ISL entry

Mamata Banerjee was also pivotal in the ATK-Mohun Bagan merger

With East Bengal's entry into the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 season in an advanced stage, the Kolkata based club is getting an unlikely helping hand from West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Sources close to the CM confirmed with Sportskeeda that she held meetings with various investors prior to the coronavirus lockdown, proposing the Red and Gold brigade's entry into India's premier football division.

Not just with East Bengal, but the West Bengal Chief Minister also played a pivotal role in the ATK-Mohun Bagan merger, where she chaired a meeting with representatives from both parties to discuss the importance of a joint entry into the ISL 2020/21 edition.

Our source said, "Right now what is most important is that lives are saved, the COVID-19 pandemic is far more important than any club entering any league. However, before the lockdown, she had held meetings with some top corporates in the city discussing the potential of East Bengal and their entry into the ISL. Till now three to four companies have shown initial interest, but the club is now handling everything. East Bengal had approached the Chief Minister's office earlier this year, seeking her guidance."

Senior East Bengal officials refused to comment on this development, stating that there are far more important things to focus on in the state right now. "When the time is right, you will come to know everything," a club official said.

East Bengal needs to solve the Quess merger issue

West Bengal is currently sitting on 700 active COVID-19 cases, but a lack of testing in certain areas remains a worry for the Central government. Hence, due to the ongoing crisis, the CM and her office have not been able to spend any time on East Bengal's ISL entry. All necessary actions are being done directly between the club and its potential investors.

Mamata Banerjee at the East Bengal 100 year celebration

However, before entering any new merger, the Bangal Brigade needs to figure out an exit plan for their partnership with Quess. The latter recently terminated all player contracts citing 'force majeure' after April 30, 2020. The Bengaluru based corporate is set to exit after May 31, 2020 but the recent contract termination doesn't bode well for their non-disruptive exodus.

Our source added, "The club is asking for Rs 40 crore investment and some companies have shown interest. Right now, nothing can happen till there is relief from COVID-19, don't expect any development before that."

Mamata Banerjee has always been a keen follower football in the city, even allotting Rs 50 lakhs each to 13 Kolkata football clubs in 2016. She even attended East Bengal's 100 year Foundation day last year, along side the likes of former cricketer Kapil Dev.