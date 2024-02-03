MBSG vs EBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will resume their ISL 2023-24 campaign when they take on each other in the Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 3, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST.

The two sides most recently locked horns at the Kalinga Super Cup, with the game ending 3-1 in East Bengal's favor, courtesy of a Cleiton Silva brace and a Nandhakumar goal.

However, things will be a little different this time, as two-time ISL-winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas once again takes charge of the Green and Maroon brigade.

Mohun Bagan are currently fifth in the points table with 19 points from 10 games, while East Bengal find themselves in eighth spot with 11 points from 10 matches.

In terms of team news, East Bengal will be without their new foreign recruits, Felicio Brown and Victor Vazquez, who are yet to link up with the team.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Date & Time: February 03, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal: Probable 11

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai, Nanda Kumar, Saul Crespo, Jose Antonio Pardo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva,

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mandar Rao Desai, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Hijazi Maher, Saul Crespo, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Cleiton Silva, Dimitri Petratos, Nanda Kumar.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-captain: Mandar Rao Desai

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Vishal Kaith, Jose Antonio Pardo, Hector Yuste, Ashish Rai, Lalchungnunga, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Saul Crespo, Armando Sadiku, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva Vice-captain:Armando Sadiku