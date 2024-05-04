As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season reaches its climax, all eyes turn to Kolkata where Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in the ISL Cup final on Saturday, May 4.

Both teams carry their narratives into the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. Having met twice before in the ISL 2023-24 season, each team boasts a victory, setting the stage for a tantalizing showdown with the coveted ISL trophy on the line.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have the chance to secure the elusive 'treble,' adding the ISL trophy to their collection alongside the ISL Shield and the Durand Cup.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have a point to prove after narrowly missing out on the ISL Shield to the Kolkata giants. Led by Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC seek redemption and will aim to salvage their campaign by clinching the ISL Cup.

This will mark the second final between these two teams, following their encounter in the ISL 2021 season where Mumbai City FC emerged victorious. Now, in Kolkata, with the home crowd rallying behind the Mariners, the question looms - will history repeat itself, or will Mohun Bagan clinch the coveted title this time around?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Finals 2023-24

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Date & Time: 4th May 2024, 7.30 PM

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Probable 11

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Yoell van Nieff, Apuia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratp Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

# Fantasy Suggestion 1: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Yoell van Nieff, Joni Kauko, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-captain: Dimitri Petratos

# Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vishal Kaith (GK), Thaer Krouma, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jason Cummings, Vikram Pratap Singh

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-captain: Vikram Pratap Singh