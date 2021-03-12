MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL final match - 13th March 2021

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will square off in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) final to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

Both the clubs - Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan - have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches this season. The Islanders have been clinical in the attack, scoring 37 goals. The Mariners, on the other hand, like to have a sturdy defense and then attack upfront. As a result, they have scored six goals less than their opponents.

Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored against ATK Mohun Bagan in both encounters. The Mariners also need to be wary of Mourtada Fall's goalscoring abilities as he scored against them previously.

ATK Mohun Bagan have failed to score a single goal against Mumbai City FC this season. Antonio Habas needs to do something different this time if he wants to continue his winning touch in the ISL.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL final

Date: 13 March, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Javi Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice-captain - Manvir Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Bipin Singh, Carl McHugh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira, Vice-captain - Roy Krishna