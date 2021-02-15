Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 15th, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 tips for captain or vice-captain picks
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 tips for captain or vice-captain picks
Abhishek Naik
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 15 Feb 2021, 08:29 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC in a vital ISL clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday.

While second-placed Mumbai City FC have 34 points from 16 games, Bengaluru FC, who are seventh in the table, have 19 points from 17 matches.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has scored five goals for the Bengaluru FC side in this ISL campaign (Courtesy - ISL)
Sunil Chhetri has scored five goals for the Bengaluru FC side in this ISL campaign (Courtesy - ISL)

India captain Sunil Chhetri has had a fairly mellow ISL 2020-21 season. However, the forward is still Bengaluru FC's joint-top goalscorer alongside Cleiton Silva, with the duo netting five times each.

Chhetri is part of Bengaluru FC's three-man attack along with Silva and Udanta Singh. The 36-year-old, who is the designated penalty taker for his side, is always in the thick of things whenever the Blues move forward.

Sunil Chhetri is a handy player to have in your Dream11 squad, owing to his vast potential for fantasy points.

Advertisement

#2 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre is the top goalscorer for the Mumbai City FC side this season (Courtesy - ISL)
Adam Le Fondre is the top goalscorer for the Mumbai City FC side this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre has been one of the ISL's most lethal strikers this season. With a stacked and talented array of midfielders behind him, the Englishman has made a big impact for the Islanders.

Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche have helped Mumbai City FC terrorize defenses across the ISL. The duo's exploits have already enabled the club to book their place in the ISL playoffs.

Adam Le Fondre is a valuable player for Mumbai City FC and will aim to add to his tally of nine ISL goals. The 34-year-old's goalscoring prowess makes him a great fantasy asset for your Dream11 squad.

#1 Cleiton Silva

Advertisement
Cleiton Silva has been a revelation in the Bengaluru FC attack this year (Courtesy - ISL)
Cleiton Silva has been a revelation in the Bengaluru FC attack this year (Courtesy - ISL)

Cleiton Silva has established himself as a key player for Bengaluru FC this season. The Brazilian forward has scored five goals and provided three assists so far in the ISL.

He is the current joint-top goalscorer for the Blues alongside skipper Sunil Chhetri. Silva's dynamic play and movement upfront has been hugely beneficial for Bengaluru FC.

With his immense attacking potential inside the box and from set-piece situations, Cleiton Silva is our top choice as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Published 15 Feb 2021, 08:29 IST
ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Sunil Chhetri Cleiton Silva ISL News Fantasy Football Fantasy Football Tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी