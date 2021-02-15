MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 15th, 2020

Mumbai City FC are set to play Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday.
Bengaluru FC are currently seventh in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 19 matches from 17 outings. The Blues have won just one of their last five matches, managing three draws and a loss in the process. A win on Monday would keep their playoff hopes alive.
On the other hand, second-placed Mumbai City FC have won two of their last five games. The Islanders, who played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with FC Goa last Monday, have already secured their spot in the ISL playoffs.
Both sides will be keen to win and maintain positive momentum for the final stretch of the ISL season.
Squads to Choose From
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip
Predicted Playing XIs
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Match Details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC
Date: February 15, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
MCFC vs BFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Juanan, Amey Ranawade, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Adam Le Fondre
Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain - Adam Le Fondre
Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain - Ahmed Jahouh