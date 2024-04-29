MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa semi-final ISL 2023-24 match

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will host FC Goa (FCG) at the Mumbai Football Arena later this evening in the second leg of the ISL semi-finals, a game that will decide who will meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final.

The Islanders pulled off a suprise comeback against the Gaurs to defeat them 3-2. Boris Singh had opened the account for FC Goa in the 16th minute, before Brandon Fernandes added a second in the 56th minute. The game continued in their favor, before Lalianzuala Chhangte slotted one for the visiting side in the 90th minute.

The game wasn't over yet, with Vikram Pratap Singh finding the back of the net in the first minute of added time. Just when everyone thought the game was almost over, Chhangte pulled off an absolute unthinkable to give the Islanders a suprise win.

FC Goa have not won against Mumbai City FC since 2019, but today they will need nothing less than one to march into the final.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 29, 2024, 07.30pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Probable 11

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thaer Krouma, Vikram Partap Singh, Jakub Vojtus.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Boris Singh Thangjam, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Borja Herrera, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Mohammad Yasir.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Phurba Lachenpa, Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thaer Krouma, Noah Sadoui, Vikram Partap Singh

Captain: Noah Sadoui Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Phurba Lachenpa, Seriton Fernandes, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Borja Herrera, Mohammed Yasir, Yoell Van Nieff, Carlos Martinez

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Brandon Fernandes