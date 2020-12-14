MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Monday at the Indian Super League (ISL).

After appointing Sergio Lobera as the head coach and signing some of the best players in the ISL, the Islanders are going through a change of fortunes. With the squad they have assembled, everyone expects them to be the favorites to win the league.

Mumbai City FC have not disappointed as they sit at the top of the table. After losing the first match against NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City won their next four matches.

Under Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC haven't disappointed too. They are currently 7th on the table, with six points from five matches. Just like Mumbai, Jamshedpur started their campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC.

However, they did well to remain unbeaten after that match, picking up 5 points. The biggest result for Jamshedpur came when they shocked ATK Mohun Bagan and took home all 3 points against a very strong team. They will look to get a similar result against the Islanders too.

The Red Miners are all set to face the Islanders tomorrow. ⚡ #MCFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/ixRxRIvNab — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2020

Here are 3 players you should consider making the captain or vice-captain while making your Dream11 team for this fixture.

#3 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis leaping to win the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Last season's Golden Boot winner, Nerijus Valskis followed Owen Coyle and signed for Jamshedpur FC before this year's ISL. He is having an immediate impact on the team and hasn't wasted any time in showing his form.

In 5 matches, he has already scored 5 goals. Only one goal has come from a player who doesn't go by the name Valskis, something which Coyle wouldn't be too happy about. The Lithuanian is the blood of the team, and he has been very effective with the ball at his feet. He scored a brace against ATK Mohun Bagan, and he could be on the scoresheet against Mumbai too.

#2 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (L) against NEUFC (Courtesy-ISL)

It won't be wrong to call Hugo Boumous one of the best players in the ISL after his display in the league. Playing his fourth season in India, Boumous has 16 goals and 21 assists from 47 matches.

In 5 matches this season, Boumous has 4 assists to his name already. He looked rusty in the first two matches, which reflected in the gameplay of the team. Boumous proved how important he is to Mumbai City in the next match against SC East Bengal. He won one penalty and assisted the rest two goals in that match. Boumous, therefore, is one of the safest bets as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre scoring a penalty against FC Goa (Courtesy-ISL)

Adam le Fondre came to Mumbai City FC with a lot of expectations on him. Considered to be one of the best signings this season, Le Fondre has not disappointed.

With 4 goals in 5 matches, the Englishman comes across as a very reliable finisher. With Hugo Boumous acting as the supply-line, Le Fondre is always on the lookout for a goal. Against Jamshedpur FC too, the search for goals will be on. Picking Le Fondre as your captain thus has high odds of returning you with lots of points.