MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match

The Mumbai Football Arena will see the home side Mumbai City FC lock horns against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, February 4, at 07:30 pm IST.

For Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC, it will be an interesting challenge with the team having parted ways with three of its overseas contingent over the last month in Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, and Rostyn Griffiths. The team has however brought in reinforcements in the likes of Iker Guarrotxena and Thaer Krouma.

As for Jamshedpur FC, the team has shown glimpses of its capabilities since Khalid Jamil’s arrival. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw over NorthEast United.

Speaking about the upcoming game, the Red Miners coach acknowledged the challenge and said that the game will not be straightforward given the depth of the Mumbai City squad. Jamil said:

"Playing on their home ground, they exhibit a strong performance. Therefore, our upcoming match against them won't be straightforward. It's expected to be challenging. The entire team comprises talented individuals possessing versatility and skill. Both Indian and foreign players exhibit high quality. They are also making some changes in their lineup, necessitating our preparedness for the upcoming challenges."

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai

Date & Time: February 4, 2024, 07:30 pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable 11

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia, Lalengmawia, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Iker Guarrotxena, Bipin Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Pratik Chaudhari, Muhammed Uvais, Provat Lakra, Germanpreet Singh, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Imran Khan, Len Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu

