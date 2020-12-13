Matchday 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting clash as Mumbai City FC take on Jamshedpur FC. The match will be held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

Mumbai City FC are the current leaders in the ISL standings and are on a run of four consecutive wins. English striker Adam le Fondre has been in superb form with four goals in five matches in his debut ISL season.

Jamshedpur FC come into this ISL clash on the back of a stalemate against SC East Bengal. Head coach Owen Coyle will have a tough challenge on his hands against Mumbai City FC.

Squads to Choose From

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Turning up the 🔥 on our training sessions before the big Monday night! ⚽🥵#JamKeKhelo #MCFCJFC pic.twitter.com/uKI3aIjRHM — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 12, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 14, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 fantasy tips for the ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Adam le Fondre, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valksis, Vice-Captain - Adam le Fondre

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Rehenesh TP (GK), Mourtada Fall, Mohammad Rakip, Stephen Eze, Rowllin Borges, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Adam le Fondre, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valksis