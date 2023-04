MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI Updates for Today’s Hero Club Playoffs Match – April 4th, 2023

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the AFC Champions League playoff 2023-24 match on Tuesday, April 4. The Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri will host an exciting contest between the two sides.

The playoff match is between ISL 2022/23 Shield winners Mumbai City FC and ISL 2021/22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC. The winner of the match will qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

Mumbai City FC had a fabulous ISL season, having won the Shield by finishing atop the points table with 46 points from 20 encounters. However, they lost to Bengaluru FC on penalities in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC finished 10th in the ISL standings with just 19 points from as many encounters as the Islanders. They had a season to forget and will look to put up a show against the Mumbai-based club.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Hero Club Playoffs

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 4; 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat Singh, Hardik Bhatt, Halen Nongtdu, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, PC Rohlupuia, Mohammed Asif, Vinit Rai, Gurkirat Singh, Gyamar Nikum, Greg Stewart, Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP, Rakshit Dagar, Mohit Dhami, Ayush Jena, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, ELI Sabia, PC Laldinpuia, Muhammed Uvais, Saphaba Telem, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ritwik Kumar Das, Pronay Halder, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Phijam Singh, Komal Thatal, Emmanuel Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Starting XI

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Greg Stewart, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ritwik Kumar Das, Pronay Halder, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Emmanuel Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ricky Lallawmawma, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ritwik Kumar Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Emmanuel Thomas, Greg Stewart.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Rosyton Griffiths, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Vikram Pratap Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jorge Preyera Diaz

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh | Vice-Captain: Jorge Preyera Diaz

