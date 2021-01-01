MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Mumbai City FC are set to take on Kerala Blasters FC in the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL). The first ISL clash of 2021 will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Sergio Lobera's Islanders are currently placed on the second spot in the ISL standings. They have garnered a tally of 16 points with five wins, one loss, and a draw in their seven matches in ISL 2020-21.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently in the lower half of the ISL points table with only six points so far in the competition. Over the course of seven matches, they have drawn and lost three matches apiece with one victory.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MCFC vs KBFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (right) is a crucial player in the Mumbai City FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Since joining Mumbai City FC from FC Goa in the off season, Hugo Boumous has continued to show his quality. With his tenacious play and ability to take on any defence in the ISL, Boumous is a lethal asset for the Islanders.

Boumous is always in the thick of things when it comes to the majority of the goals for the Mumbai side. He has four assists so far and is a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray has been in fine touch over the past couple of matches (Image - Kerala Blasters FC Twitter)

Kerala Blasters' Australian import Jordan Murray scored the second goal of his debut ISL season against Hyderabad FC. Head coach Kibu Vicuna is likely to prefer Murray over Gary Hooper in the attack.

The Blasters have an enterprising cast of midfielders comprising of players like Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez and Sahal Abdul Samad. Murray will be expected to thrive in the attack alongside Facundo Pereyra and add to his goals tally.

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre is the top goalscorer for the Islanders (Image - Mumbai City FC Twitter)

Mumbai City FC No. 9 Adam Le Fondre is having a stellar debut campaign for the Islanders. In seven matches, the Englishman has notched up five goals and has established himself as the go-to man in attack.

With his lethal movement in and around the box, Le Fondre is always a threat in the Islanders' frontline. His penchant for goals makes him our top choice for the Dream11 captain or vice-captain of your team.