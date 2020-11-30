MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 1st, 2020

The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness an exciting clash when Mumbai City FC take on newcomers in the league SC East Bengal. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim behind closed doors as the tournament carries on inside a bio-bubble, owing to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai City FC recovered well after their loss in their opening ISL clash against NorthEast United FC. They fought hard against a resilient FC Goa side to clinch all three points courtesy of a penalty scored by their English striker Adam Le Fondre.

Mumbai did not have their talismanic midfielder Ahmed Jahouh when they faced his former side FC Goa after he received a red card in the game against the Highlanders. His return will be a big boost to the ISL side's midfield, which is already reeling in the absence of Raynier Fernandes due to injury.

SC East Bengal come into this clash on the back of a crushing loss against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the ISL. They lost 2-0 against the Mariners with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh getting on the scoresheet.

The Red and Golds had some positives to take from the first ISL Kolkata Derby as Loken Meitei, Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinman were in fine touch in midfield. They will expect a better performance from their attackers as head coach Robbie Fowler could select Balwant Singh or Jeje Lalpekhlua in their second match in this year's ISL.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Brace yourselves for an action-packed Tuesday as we take on @MumbaiCityFC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim tomorrow from 7.30 PM



পিছিয়ে পড়া এসসি ইস্টবেঙ্গল ঠিক ঘুরে দাঁড়াবেই! কাল আমাদের দ্বিতীয় পরীক্ষা, মুম্বাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে, ব্যাম্বোলিমে সন্ধ্যা ৭.৩০ টা থেকে।#MCFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/7z37AyKaoU — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 30, 2020

Predicted playing XI

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Farukh Choudhary, Adam Le Fondre

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: 1st December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

