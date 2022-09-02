Mohammedan SC 1-1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Blues grab injury-time equalizer | 2022 Durand Cup

Bengaluru FC left it late to snatch a point against Mohammedan SC in an entertaining 2022 Durand Cup fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday (September 2).

The Black Panthers took a deserved lead in the first half through Pritam Singh, who swept the ball home after Blues goalkeeper Lara Singh spilled a shot. Mohammedan continued to create chances and limit Bengaluru's opportunities in a solid first-half performance.

They continued to keep Sunil Chhetri and Co. in the second half as well, with Zothanmawia making some excellent saves. However, Abhishek Halder's sending off put them at a disadvantage as Bengaluru ramped up their attacking intensity.

Mohammedan still managed to hold on but Sivasakthi Narayanan's injury-time goal off the crossbar got his team a share of the spoils.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from an engaging 2022 Durand Cup encounter:

Mohammedan SC

Zothanmawia - 7.5/10

Zothanmawia could do nothing about Bengaluru's goal but was brilliant throughout, making several vital saves. His stop from Prabir Das' volley in the second half deserves a special mention.

Abhishek Ambekar - 7/10

Ambekar whipped some dangerous crosses into the box and also held his own defensively as Mohammedan kept Bengaluru at bay. His work-rate, which saw him make a lung-bursting run on the counter-attack in the final minutes of the game, was simply incredible as well.

Ousmane N'Diaye - 7.5/10

N'Diaye put in a dominant performance for the Black Panthers and kept both Chhetri and Roy Krishna quiet.

Shaher Shaheen - 7.5/10

Shaheen also enjoyed an excellent outing at the heart of Mohammedan's defense and was aerially immense.

Vanlalzuidika - 7/10

Vanlalzuidika looked good defensively but picked up a needless yellow card that seemed to play on his mind on certain occasions.

Abhash Thapa - 7.5/10

Thapa was excellent in midfield and was heavily involved in Mohammedan's goal. His ability to turn away from danger with the ball at his feet was noteworthy and he also worked hard to win the ball back from Bengaluru.

Abhisek Halder - 5/10

Halder enjoyed a decent game and even forced a good save from Lara Singh, but a poor error led to his dismissal, which left his team with a mountain to climb.

Pritam Singh - 7/10

Pritam Singh showed incredible striker instincts to sweep the ball home after Lara Singh's initial save in the first half. His link-up play with Mohammedan's attack and midfield was fantastic to watch.

SK Faiaz - 7.5/10

Faiaz forced Lara Singh into a save, with the Bengaluru keeper palming the shot straight into Pritam Singh's path for Mohammedan to score. He created a couple more chances for his teammates and ran the Blues ragged on the left flank.

Marcus Joseph - 6.5/10

Joseph's hold-up play and pressing were fantastic and opened up space for his fellow attackers to flourish. He also dragged a couple of defenders out of position for the Black Panthers' goal.

Faslu Rahman - 6.5/10

Rahman linked up well with both Joseph and Faiaz, piecing together a couple of decent moves in the final third.

Substitutes

Kean Lewis - 6.5/10

Lewis threatened with his set-pieces and also helped Mohammedan out defensively after they went down to 10 men.

Yumnam Gopi - 6/10

Gopi conceded a couple of unnecessary fouls in dangerous positions. He never really got a chance to show his prowess going forward, barring a header that was easily saved.

Wayne Vaz - 6.5/10

Vaz helped Mohammedan immensely as they defended deep in the final 10 minutes plus injury-time.

Bengaluru FC

Lara Sharma - 6/10

Sharma did pull off a couple of good saves, but should've done better with the shot that led to Mohammedan's goal. His handling seemed soft at times and needs some work on the training ground.

Hira Mondal - 5.5/10

Mondal looked nervy while defending and didn't contribute anything going forward.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 7/10

Jovanovic was largely solid in defense and crucially won a header in the build-up to Bengaluru's goal. He also laid out another chance which Narayanan put wide of the near post.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6/10

With Prabir Das constantly pushing forward, Jhingan had plenty of covering to do down the right and managed to do so quite well. However, he was dragged out of position by Joseph for the opener.

Prabir Das - 5/10

By his high standards, Das endured a poor match. His crosses lacked venom and he also left acres of space for Mohammedan to attack, which led to their first goal as well.

Suresh Singh Wangjam - 7/10

Wangjam was excellent in a tough first half for Bengaluru, constantly helping them win the ball back. His passing was neat and he also released a couple of decent efforts on goal.

Jayesh Rane - 6/10

Rane struggled to really impact the match for Bengaluru, with Mohammedan's midfield stifling all his creativity with their pressing.

Faisal Ali - 6/10

Ali's first touch and final pass were below-par in the first half. He improved after the break, even winning the foul that led to Halder's dismissal.

Javi Hernandez - 6/10

Hernandez played a couple of fantastic passes but was given very little space to operate by Mohammedan and was replaced at half-time.

Roy Krishna - 6/10

Krishna's hold-up play was solid, but he didn't enjoy the kind of service he needed and endured a middling outing.

Sunil Chhetri - 6.5/10

Chhetri posed a much more direct threat to the Black Panthers than Krishna. He also lacked service, but forced a couple of good saves from Zothanmawia and dropped deep to better effect than his strike partner.

Substitutes

Leon Augustine - 7.5/10

Augustine played a role in Bengaluru's goal without his own knowledge, blocking Das' wild effort straight into the path of Narayanan. He was dangerous otherwise as well with his crosses.

Parag Shrivas - 7/10

Shrivas' long throw-ins and darting runs from defense added an extra dimension to a Blues attack that seemed to be running out of ideas. He also did his bit defensively.

Rohit Kumar - 6.5/10

Kumar added a sense of calm to a somewhat panicky Bengaluru midfield and drove them forward with purpose when they were a man up.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 7.5/10

Narayanan had a couple of sighters after coming on before scoring his side's equalizer with a thunderous shot that crept in off the crossbar.

Namgyal Bhutia - 6/10

Bhutia delivered a couple of decent crosses into the box that were cleared by Mohammedan.

