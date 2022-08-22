Mohammedan SC 3-0 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings | 2022 Durand Cup

After a decisive win over defending champions FC Goa, Mohammedan SC set out to continue building on their winning streak in their Durand Cup clash against Jamshedpur FC. The two sides squared off at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday (August 21) and Mohammedan SC emerged winners with a 3-0 margin.

Jamshedpur FC started their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC. Carlos Santamarina's side planned on making amends against one of the powerhouses in Indian football, Mohammedan SC. The young Red Miners started the match by going toe-to-toe with Andrey Chernyshov's men. But a goal by Faslu Rahman in the 38th minute steadily changed the course of the match.

Despite attempts at a comeback by Santamarina's side, Mohammedan SC held their nerves and managed to add two more goals in the second half. The Black Panthers managed to dominate the entirety of the second half as they bagged their second win of the group stage.

Mohammedan SC

Sankar Roy (7/10)

The Mohammedan SC custodian was sound underneath the crossbar. Sankar Roy commanded his area throughout the game and was decent at being a sweeper keeper on multiple occasions.

Vanlalzuidika (7/10)

The Mohammedan SC right-back was solid at the back and did not make any decisive errors throughout the game.

Sairuatkima (7/10)

Sairuatkima partnered N'Diaye perfectly as the duo managed to stop Jamshedpur FC's aerial attacks. Kima was also neat at intercepting dribbles attempted by Carlos Santamarina's side.

Ousmane N'Diaye (7/10)

The Senegalese centre-back was efficient at helping Mohammedan SC build from the back. He was also an aerial threat during offensive and defensive set-pieces.

Abhishek Ambekar (6.5/10)

The former Rajasthan United FC left-back had a positive impact on the game for Andrey Chernyshov's side. Ambekar's runs into crossing position were a constant threat to the Red Miners' defense.

Nuriddin Dabronov (7/10)

Dabronov has grown massively within a span of two competitive games. The Tajik midfielder added numbers during the build-up phases, whilst also tracking back during defensive transitions.

SK Faiaz (7/10)

Faiaz has shown versatility playing on both flanks in the first two games of Mohammedan SC's Durand Cup campaign. The pacy winger scored a goal and managed to outwit opposition full-backs with his intelligent footwork and sudden burst of pace.

Christy Davis (6.5/10)

The midfielder has had a decent game partnering with Davronov in the double-pivot deployed by Andrey Chernyshov.

Marcus Joseph (8/10)

Marcus Joseph was instrumental in his team's comfortable win over Jamshedpur FC. The forward was all over the middle and final third, dictating play and making incisive passes into goal-scoring regions.

Pritam Singh (6.5/10)

Pritam Singh threatened the opposition full-back with his runs and crosses.

Faslu Rahman (6.5/10)

Faslu opened the scoring in the game and had a decent outing against the Red Miners. He did commit some mistakes in the first half.

Substitutes

Kean Lewis (6/10)

Lewis made his debut against Jamshedpur FC. The former RoundGlass Punjab FC winger had a decent outing in his first appearance for the Black Panthers.

Abhash Thapa (6.5/10)

Replacing Abhishek Ambekar in both games, Thapa introduced freshness into the game with his introduction.

Abhishek Halder (7/10)

Abhishek Halder made a quick impact coming off the bench in the second half. The midfielder linked up with Marcus Joseph to score the second goal for his side.

Azharuddin Mallick (6.5/10)

Azharuddin Mallick had a decent game.

Jamshedpur FC

Mohit Singh Dhami (6/10)

The Jamshedpur FC custodian had a decent game and showed maturity on certain occasions.

Kojam Beyong (5.5/10)

The defender faced a lot of issues going up against Pritam Singh and SK Faiaz. He did not play an active role in the build-up phase.

Saphaba Singh Telem (5.5/10)

Telem almost gave away an easy goal to Marcus Joseph in the first half as the defender passed the ball into a no-man's land. He wasn't convincing in the game against the Black Panthers.

Sandip Mandi (7/10)

The Jamshedpur FC skipper displayed composure throughout the match and had moments of defensive brilliance going up against Joseph.

Aryan Sonowal (6.5/10)

Aryan had a good game on the left flank. The full-back managed to make overlapping runs into the final third.

Hijam Lenin Singh (6/10)

Lenin had a decent outing against Mohammedan SC. The Jamshedpur FC forward could have made more of an impact if he were decisive on certain occasions.

Phijam Vikash Singh (5.5/10)

Vikash had a poor outing against Mohammedan SC's midfielders. For most of the game, the Black Panthers' midfielders weren't under any form of pressure playing against Phijam Vikash Singh.

Keisam Angelo Singh (5.5/10)

Angelo was unable to control the tempo of the game and was rather outmuscled by Joseph on most occasions.

Piush Thakuri (6.5/10)

Piush started the game strong but steadily disappeared as the match steadily went in favor of the Black Panthers.

Vinil Poojary (6/10)

He was the best player alongside Mandi in a Jamshedpur FC shirt. He was relentless in his pursuit to score a goal in the game. Poojary almost pulled one back for Jamshedpur FC, but failed to hit the target.

Lalruatmawia (5.5/10)

Lalruatmawia had an awful outing against the Black Panthers.

Substitutes

Rishi (6/10)

Rishi had a good game coming on in the second half. He spent very little time in the match.

Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei (6/10)

The substitute tried to make an instant impact coming on in the second half. Meitei had a decent game against Chernyshov's side but failed to threaten the opposition defense.

