Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Player ratings for the Islanders as they blow away the Black Panthers in their Durand Cup opener

Picking up right from where they left off, Mumbai City FC registered a thumping 3-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in their Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on August 5, Saturday.

Right from the first whistle of the match, the Islanders dominated the proceedings and opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Rostyn Griffiths climbed the highest to tuck home a curling cross from Greg Stewart. Minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz slotted in the second when he directed a rebound into the back of the opposition net.

Lallianzuala Chhangte completed Mumbai's onslaught in the first half when he scored his first goal of the season.

Although Mohammedan looked a little too caught up by the occasion and the opponent's quality, in the 41st minute, David Lalhlansanga pulled one back for Mohammedan with a scintillating header.

In the second half, the Black Panthers looked a lot more in rhythm but couldn't find a way to get back into the match. Ultimately, Mumbai' City FC's rigid defense managed to see out the tie.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Islanders' victory over the Kolkata giants.

Player Ratings for Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa [6.0]

The MCFC numero had very little to do through the night, and the goal he conceded was more down to the fault of the defenders than his own.

Rahul Bheke [6.5]

It wasn't the best of the outings from Rahul Bheke but he was still defensively on top of the proceedings for most parts.

Rostyn Griffiths [8.0]

Griffiths showed that he carried over his form from the previous season, as he put up a solid performance in the back. He was a leader all around and more importantly, scored the opening goal of the game too with a stunning header.

Mehtab Singh [6.5]

The Indian center-back complemented Rostyn well, however, was caught napping in a couple of instances when Mohammedan were on the surge.

Akash Mishra [7.0]

﻿Although it was his debut, Akash Mishra didn't miss a beat throughout the build-up phases of Mumbai's gameplay. There were a few shaky moments while defending but nothing too glaring.

Apuia Ralte [7.5]

India's midfield sensation picked up from where he left off last season, being heavily involved in not just the midfield build-up but even in the final third. Although he was unlucky to not rack up any goal involvements.

Alberto Noguera [7.5]

Alongside Stewart, Noguera was instrumental in tearing down the MDSC defense for the entirety of the first half. He controlled the tempo of the game exceptionally and unlocked Chhangte and Bipin whenever the chance arrived.

Greg Stewart [8.0]

We've become a little used to now to Stewart's greatness but not enough to take it for granted. Tonight it was another proof of the same. The Scottish international provided the assist for Griffiths' opening goal with a curling cross and could've added a few more to his goal involvement tally.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8.0]

There's nothing left to be said about the meteoric rise that Lallianzuala Chhangte has gone through and tonight was another of his clinical performances.

He scored the third goal for the Islanders right before the halftime break but more importantly, was their most potent attacking outlet.

Bipin Singh [7.5]

Quite like Chhangte, Bipin Singh too wreaked havoc down the flanks and provided the assist for MCFC's third goal.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [7.5]

Although it was the first game of the season, Pereyra Diaz looked sharp throughout his time on the pitch and pumped in a goal thanks to his prompt reactions.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Yoell van Nieff [7.0]

The debutant had a decent outing and didn't any step wrong after coming on in the second half.

Vikram Pratap Singh [7.0]

Although slightly wasteful on occasions, Vikram Pratap Singh was exciting to watch once he came off the bench. He provided a delightful pass to Bipin, whose effort thumped onto the post.

Gurkirat Singh [6.5]

The youngster looked sharp and got through on goal minutes after coming on, but the Mohammedan keeper was on his toes to avert the danger. Gurkirat Singh will be hoping for more minutes from the upcoming matches.