ISL Shield champions Mumbai City FC will be eager to kick off the new season on a positive note as they prepare to face Mohammedan SC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group B clash is scheduled to take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, August 5.

Mumbai City FC had a good pre-season training in Thailand, securing two victories, including an impressive 3-0 win against a Thai League 1 side PT Prachaup FC.

Head coach Des Buckingham will want his players to gain match fitness during the Durand Cup, with an eye on their participation in the AFC Champions League in September.

Last season was certainly one to remember for the Islanders, as they broke several records on their way to winning the ISL Shield. They essentially went on an 18-game unbeaten streak in the league, while playing attractive football, which is undoubtedly something unheard of in the ISL.

While optimistic about their chances, Buckingham acknowledged the challenge Mohammedan SC will pose. The two teams previously met in the 2022 Durand Cup quarter-finals, with Mumbai City narrowly securing out a victory late in the match.

"Mohammedan gave us a good game last year in the Durand Cup," Buckingham said. "It took us around the 80th minute to score the winner that put us through to the finals. We know they are a good team despite changing the coach and some of the players. They have also been playing well in the local league and then of course they have the addition of foreign players."

Meanwhile, Kolkata-based side Mohammedan SC, backed by passionate supporters, will be determined to show their ability against the ISL giants. Despite reaching the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup last year, they struggled in the I-League last season, finishing eighth.

In a bid to improve results, they brought in former Indian international Mairajuddin Wadoo as their head coach. The Black and White Brigade will be hopeful of starting their campaign with a strong performance against the ISL Shield holders.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Mohammedan SC have a well-prepared and match-fit squad at their disposal for the Durand Cup. The likes of Beneston Barretto and Bikas Singh are in fine form, and Wadoo will hope that they can deliver in front of goal.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have also named a strong squad for the Durand Cup as Desh Buckingham would want to provide exposure to his team ahead of another demanding season.

In addition to their experienced stars, the Islanders boast a promising group of young talents, including Ayush Chhikara, Gurkirat Singh, and Gyamar Nikum.

Mumbai City FC Squad –

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Halen Nongtdu.

Midfielders: Yoëll van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Jayesh Rane, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Franklin Nazareth.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Greg Stewart, Ayush Chhikara, Jorge Pereryra Díaz, Gyamar Nikum.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Mumbai City are undoubtedly the favorites to win the tie, especially due to the strength in their squad. Given that all players participated in the two-week pre-season training in Thailand, head coach Buckingham is anticipated to field a formidable lineup.

However, Mohammedan SC is not to be underestimated, as they present a challenge with their compact defensive style and the presence of fast-paced players in the wide areas, capable of inflicting damage on the break.

Despite this, the Islanders are expected to beat the I-League side with ease in Kolkata.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 1-4 Mumbai City FC.