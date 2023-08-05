Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC will kick off their Durand Cup 2023 campaign against Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. The Group B tie, which promises to be an interesting encounter, is scheduled for 4.45 pm IST.

The Islanders were a blistering attacking unit under Des Buckingham over the past 12 months. Now they expectedly enter the competition as one of the clear favorites. A look at their 29-member squad, which includes star players like Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereryra Diaz, and Alberto Noguera, is evidence of the club's pedigree.

Meanwhile, new signings - Akash Mishra, Tiri, Yoell van Nieff, and Jayesh Rane - have further added depth and diversity to their already formidable lineup.

Mumbai City finished as the runners-up in the previous edition after falling prey to Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC in the final. But now, the Mumbai outfit will be hoping to win their maiden Durand Cup title.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC have been a proven entity in the Cup competition, securing two runners-up positions in the last three editions. More recently, the Black Panthers had an impressive outing in the ongoing Calcutta Football League, currently holding the third position in the group stages. Spearheaded by forwards Beneston Barretto, David Lalhlansanga, and Bikas Singh, the team's goal-scoring form is a force to be reckoned with.

The club's head coach Mairajuddin Wadoo, a former player for both club and country, in the pre-match press conference, exuded confidence in his team's preparations.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Durand Cup match details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, Group B, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 5, 4.45 PM IST.

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 4.45 PM IST on Saturday, August 5.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Black Panthers and the Islanders can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 4.45 PM IST on Friday.