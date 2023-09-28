Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings for the Blues as they lost narrowly to Juan Ferrando's men 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) secured a hard-fought victory over Bengaluru FC in a closely contested match in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 27. The final scoreline read 1-0 in favor of MBSG, with Hugo Boumous' second-half strike proving to be the decisive moment of the match.

The game showcased an early surge in momentum from Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC, with Curtis Main playing a pivotal role in the attacking front. However, Vishal Kaith's remarkable save and Anirudh Thapa's goal-line clearance ensured that MBSG remained unscathed.

As the first half progressed, MBSG started finding their rhythm, with Jason Cummings coming close to breaking the deadlock. Despite dominating possession, MBSG couldn't convert their half-chances into goals, ending the first half without a single shot on target.

The second half brought a renewed sense of determination from both sides, but it was MBSG who capitalized on a half-hearted clearance from Aleksandar Jovanovic. Boumous seized the opportunity and made a clinical finish, giving them the lead in the 67th minute.

Bengaluru FC's woes continued as Suresh Wangjam was shown a red card in the 75th minute, followed by Roshan Singh's dismissal. Down to nine men, Bengaluru FC couldn't mount a comeback, ultimately succumbing to their second consecutive defeat in the ISL 2023-24 season.

MBSG's victory was well-deserved, showcasing their defensive solidity and seizing the opportunity when it mattered most. The result left Bengaluru FC with two suspensions and a challenging path ahead in the league.

On this note, let's look at how each player fared for the Bengaluru FC

Player Ratings - Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6.5: Bengaluru FC's seasoned goalkeeper, Gurpreet had a mixed outing. While he made some crucial clearances to deny Mohun Bagan Super Giant from scoring, his positioning was questionable on the goal he conceded.

Parag Satish (7.0): Parag put in a solid defensive performance with four tackles, three clearances, and one interception. He also contributed to the team's play with good forward passes. His physicality was an asset in the midfield battles.

Aleksandar Jovanovic (6.5): Jovanovic demonstrated a good reading of the game with crucial interceptions and made 11 clearances to keep the defense organized. His experience shone in critical moments to keep the BFC backline steady.

Slavko Damjanovic (6.5): Slavko played well against his former team, coming up with two crucial tackles and clearing the ball effectively. He showcased his composure in a high-pressure encounter.

Jessel Carneiro (6.0): Jessel provided defensive support and overlapped on the wing, although he didn't have many standout contributions. His versatility was evident in his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. He came close to finding the back of the net and delivered crucial passes during the game.

Namgyal Bhutia (5.5): Bhutia showed mobility and delivered a couple of defense-splitting passes, but his performance was hindered by MBSG's strong defense. He displayed moments of promise in ball recoveries.

Javi Hernandez (5.0): Javi was involved in the counters but couldn't provide the expected creativity in the final third. His off day was a rarity, given his usual playmaking abilities.

Roshan Naorem Singh (6.0): Roshan was active on the wing, contributing offensively and defensively. However, his late red card was a setback. His work rate on the flanks was commendable.

Rohit Kumar (5.0): Rohit struggled to control the midfield and had difficulty stopping the opponent's counterattacks. He showcased determination but faced challenges as the game progressed.

Suresh Singh Wangjam (5.5): Suresh established a good connection with his teammates, contributing with pressing and passing in midfield. However, his red card in the last quarter was detrimental to the team.

Curtis Main (5.0): Curtis Main, who scored the only goal against Kerala in the opening fixture, found it hard to score this time and lacked support from his teammates. His positioning was often isolated, making it challenging for him to make an impact.

Substitutes

Williams (6.0): Williams came in the second half and attempted to engage in BFC's attacking chances. He made one tackle and three crosses. His introduction injected fresh energy into the midfield.

Sivasakthi (6.0): Sivasakthi was positive in the attacking third, making attempts to breach MBSG's defense but failing to convert. He added urgency and creativity to BFC's late attacks.

Harsh Patre (5.5): Harsh Patre played for 20 minutes and made one crucial interception. He provided some stability in midfield during his brief stint.

Veendorp (5.0): Veendorp had limited time on the field and didn't make significant contributions. His appearance was too brief to leave a notable mark.