Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 East Bengal FC: Player ratings as 10-man Mariners secure their 17th Durand Cup with a victory over arch-rivals 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, despite being reduced to 10 men, clinched a remarkable 1-0 victory over their arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the 2023 Durand Cup final. A goal from Dimitri Petratos in the second half proved to be the difference, as they secured their historic 17th Durand Cup in style.

Considering the high stakes of the encounter, the match unfolded as expected, starting with a cautious tone that saw both teams grappling to establish rhythm. Consequently, chances were few and far between the sides as the teams found it difficult in the final third.

The first half was evenly matched, with both sides managing just a solitary shot apiece, none of which found the target.

East Bengal upped the ante in the second half, dominating possession, while the Mariners were content to stay compact, looking to hit their opponents on the break. Beyond the hour mark, the match evolved into an open, end-to-end contest, with gaps beginning to emerge.

The turning point of the game arrived in the 63rd minute, as Anirudh Thapa received his second yellow card, spelling trouble for Mohun Bagan.

However, even with a numerical disadvantage, Mohun Bagan managed to take the lead with just twenty minutes of regulation time remaining. Petratos found himself with ample room and capitalized on the opportunity, unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

In the closing minutes, Mohun Bagan displayed defensive resoluteness to clinch a historic victory. Their win was undoubtedly well-deserved based on their overall performances, and securing the trophy against their rivals will add an extra layer of sweetness to the victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at how both teams fared in the 2023 Durand Cup final.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant player ratings

Vishal Kaith [8/10]

Kaith was a spectator in the first half, as he had no shots to save. Nevertheless, his role became pivotal in the second half, particularly after Thapa's dismissal. Kaith made a series of crucial saves, thwarting East Bengal's attempts to draw level.

Asish Rai [7/10]

Asish was adventurous of the full-backs, as he joined the attack and made several late runs into the box from the right flank. He also displayed strong defensive commitment by effectively tracking back to contain the threat posed by Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Anwar Ali [9/10]

Ali's development is indeed remarkable. The 21-year-old was a dominant force in defense. He showcased his ability by executing vital interceptions and tackles, underlining his growing influence on the team.

Hector Yuste [8/10]

Yuste’s combination of physical prowess and game awareness was on show in the finals. He was pretty solid without being outstanding.

Subhasish Bose [7.5/10]

When Mohun Bagan had the ball, Bose played deeper alongside the center-backs. His tenacity in winning duels against the in-form Nandhakumar Sekar stood out.

Anirudh Thapa [4/10]

Thapa sat in front of the back four and looked to orchestrate the proceedings. This might not be his best role, but he was tidy in possession and covered the spaces defensively. His commendable performance was overshadowed by two cynical fouls in either half that got him sent off and changed the complexion of the game.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6/10]

Sahal was given a free role in midfield but was not effective in both halves despite making a few progressive passes.

Hugo Boumous [5/10]

Boumous received possession several times, but his difficulties in the attacking third continued, as he appeared unlikely to either score or provide an assist.

Ashique Kuruniyan [6/10]

Ashique started the game well with his driving runs and crosses posing problems for East Bengal. Nevertheless, his impact dwindled in the second half, leading to his eventual substitution.

Dimitri Petratos [9/10]

When Mohun Bagan require a game-changer, Petratos seems to be the player they rely on. Following a quiet first half, Petratos came to life in the second and capped off his performance with a superbly executed goal that ultimately made all the difference.

Armando Sadiku [6/10]

Sadiku was tightly marshaled by East Bengal’s center-backs, leaving him with minimal room to operate. It proved to be a frustrating night for the Albanian striker, as he failed to register any shots on goal.

Substitutes

Manvir Singh [7/10]

Manvir Singh was instructed to play an unfamiliar right-back, but the forward showcased his defensive ability when East Bengal piled on the pressure late in the game.

Jason Cummings [7/10]

Cummings' ability to retain possession proved pivotal in the closing phases of the match.

Liston Colaco [6/10]

Colaco had to do a lot of tracking back, and he did well. However, he struggled to exert influence on the ball, as East Bengal maintained control of possession.

Glan Martins [7.5/10]

Martins covered a lot of ground once he came on, injecting some much-needed energy and physicality into the midfield.

Brendan Hamill [7/10]

Hamill came late into the game and as East Bengal began delivering crosses into the box, his aerial presence was crucial in navigating the situation.

East Bengal FC player ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill [6/10]

Gill had virtually nothing to do in the first half, but he did well when called upon. He had no chance to save Petratos' shot, which nestled into the bottom corner of the net beyond his reach.

Mohammad Rakip [7/10]

Rakip looked a bit uncomfortable early in the game with Ashique Kuruniyan taking him on consistently. But he held his ground well and kept the winger quiet for large parts of the game.

Jordan Elsey [6/10]

Elsey was a solid presence at the back, but unfortunately, his game had to be cut short due to an injury he sustained mid-way through the first half.

Lalchungnunga [7/10]

The young Lalchungnunga was composed under pressure. His ability to read the game and well-timed aggression effectively limited the influence of Armando Sadiku.

Mandar Rao Dessai [6/10]

Dessai often overlapped to support the winger in attack and did a good job overall. However, he struggled in the final third, often overhitting crosses or failing to pick out the target man.

Saul Crespo [7/10]

Crespo has been the heartbeat of East Bengal’s Durand Cup success, and he continued his fine form. He played with purpose, while his diagonal passes were a source of progression for the Torchbearers.

Harmanjot Khabra [6.5/10]

Khabra worked tirelessly in midfield, but he saw very little of the ball throughout the game.

Borja Herrera [4/10]

Herrera's performance was subpar, characterized by wayward passes and unsuccessful crosses that couldn't find Siverio and Nandhakumar in the penalty area. Cuadrat and the East Bengal supporters would have expected more, especially after his performance against NorthEast United.

Nandhakumar Sekar [5/10]

Nandhakumar was East Bengal’s hero when these two sides last met, but his performance was rather disappointing this time around. Subhasish Bose got the better of him time and again, while his crosses lacked accuracy.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [7/10]

In the first half, Mahesh Singh struggled to leave a mark on the game, but his impact noticeably improved once he shifted to a central role. He made a couple of key passes late in the game but was let down by his teammates.

Javier Siverio [5/10]

Siverio found himself effectively marked by Anwar Ali and Hector Yuste. Although he showed excellent movement at times, he failed to register a shot on goal, primarily due to his teammates' struggles in providing him the service.

Substitutes

Jose Antonio Pardo [6/10]

Pardo replaced the injured Elsey and did well for large parts of the game. However, question marks will be raised about his defending for the goal, as he allowed time and space for Petratos to shoot.

Cleiton Silva [6/10]

Silva had limited involvement in the match and lacked clear-cut scoring opportunities, resulting in a relatively uneventful performance.

Edwin Vanspaul [7.5/10]

Vanspaul was certainly the bright spot among the substitutes for East Bengal, infusing energy into the game and nearly finding the back of the net with a powerful long-range attempt.

Suhair VP [4/10]

Suhair struggled to create chances, and he was booked for a cynical foul.

Nishu Kumar [5/10]

Nishu Kumar was largely anonymous and had very little time to create an impact.