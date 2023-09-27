Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

After whizzing past Punjab FC in their ISL 2023-24 opener, Mohun Bagan SG will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in a replay of last season's finale at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium, Kolkata on Wednesday, September 27.

The Mariners, roared on by their home supporters, opened their account in the league with a 3-1 victory against the Shers, with Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Manvir Singh bagging a goal each. Except for a defensive slip-up in the second half, MBSG looked in complete control through most of the night.

Previously, the Green and Maroon Brigade hammered Odisha FC 4-0 in their AFC Cup opener, with Dimitri Petratos grabbing a brace, and Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco scoring a goal each.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Blues are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters. For most of the night, Simon Grayson's men were seemingly blunt in their attacking approach. The challenge will not get any easier when they face Mohun Bagan

BFC have won only once in seven matches against the Super Giant in the ISL.

"What we play against Odisha and Punjab FC, it’s not the same way we play against Bengaluru FC. The plan is different from Bengaluru FC. We have not got a lot of time to prepare the team because we have a lot of matches in a short time but I think it’s necessary to control a lot of details in ourselves (style of play)," Juan Ferrando said in a press conference ahead of the night.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: Details of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: VYBK Stadium, Kolkata.

Timings: 8pm IST on Wednesday, September 27.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: Where will the ISL 2023-24 clash be telecast?

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8pm IST on September 27.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: Where will the 2023 AFC Cup clash be livestreamed?

The match between the Mariners and the Blues can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8pm IST on September 27.