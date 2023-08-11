Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to witness a new chapter in the century-old rivalry between the two behemoths of Indian Football, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, clash for the 390th time on Saturday, August 12.

The Durand Cup, which is one of the most prestigious competitions in Asia, regained its lost vigour last season as the Asian Football Confederation officially recognized it.

Host to many memorable Kolkata derbies in the past, the competition will see both clubs vying for bragging rights when they lock horns at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan.

However, the two clubs happen to share very different fortunes in the last few seasons since both joined the cash-rich Indian Super League. Mohun Bagan took on a new identity, called ATK Mohun Bagan and did decently well, reaching the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and winning the ISL trophy earlier this year. Despite this, off-field issues plagued them, owing to the 'ATK' prefix, which has been successfully removed now.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have just not found their footing on the pitch. They have had to face ownership issues, with their investors not doing enough to forge a competitive squad. They have failed to finish anywhere close to the playoff spots and will fancy their chances this season with Carles Cuadrat being appointed as the head coach. The former ISL-winning manager has made some shrewd signings and the Red and Gold Army could surprise a few this season.

However, there has been no indication of that so far. Despite leading by a healthy 2-0 margin against Bangladesh Army in their Durand Cup opener, East Bengal conceded two late goals to return home with only one point.

Juan Ferrando's Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, blew away Bangladesh Army 5-0 before defeating Punjab FC 2-0.

However, it is, after all, the 'Boro Match' (Big Game), and anything can happen in the atmosphere that it naturally produces. Keeping calm, albeit difficult, will be key to winning a game of this magnitude.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head

An encounter that has been played hundreds of times always has periods when one team dominates the other. It happens to be a similar scenario at the moment for East Bengal who have lost every single derby since joining the ISL. Yet, they have the lead over their neighbours when it comes to the total count.

Matches played: 389

Mohun Bagan wins: 127

East Bengal wins: 137

Draws: 125

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head in the Durand Cup

Matches played: 20

Mohun Bagan wins: 7

East Bengal wins: 8

Draws: 5

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head since joining ISL

Matches played: 7

Mohun Bagan wins: 7

East Bengal wins: 0

Draws: 0

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Top Goalscorers

Baichung Bhutia - 19 Jose Ramirez Barreto - 17 Chima Okorie - 16 Sisir Ghosh - 11 Mohammed Habib - 10