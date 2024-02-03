Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Fresh off the Super Cup 2024 success, East Bengal FC will face their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG for the maiden Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 3. For the first time in four seasons, the Red and Gold Brigade are touted to be the favorites coming into the fixture.

Not only have East Bengal tested the euphoria silverware recently, but the Mariners are amidst a transition phase. After the departure of Juan Ferrando, Clifford Miranda took over the reins of the club in the Super Cup to ultimately make for Antonio Lopez Habas.

The veteran coach will be in the dugout for the very first time this season, and although he has an enviable record in the league, it will be interesting to see if he can have an immediate impact.

Despite the obvious advantage, EBFC head coach Carles Cuadrat isn't ready to get carried away. In the pre-match press conference, he underlined the possibility of losing concentration and said:

"After a big win, there's a possibility to lose concentration. It happened to me before at Bengaluru FC where we won the ISL final and then in the next match we went on to lose against I-League club Chennai City in the Super Cup. So, I am aware of the possibility. But I know, I don't have to ask my players to concentrate because they have shown in every match that they are ready for competition and are very motivated for the derby."

The Green and Maroon camp currently have 19 points from 10 matches and are placed fifth in the standings. The Torchbearers are eight points adrift and languishing in the eighth spot.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

Matches played: 6

MBSG wins: 6

EBFC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

MBSG: Jason Cummings (4 goals)

EBFC: Cleiton Silva (5 goals)

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (16), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (19).

Most shots: Dimitri Petratos (17), Cleiton Silva (18).

Most assists: Sahal Abdul Samad (4), Nandhakumar Sekar (3).